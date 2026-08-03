Queen Nandi has made fresh claims about Kubala King’s family after his reported admission to rehab

Her latest TikTok post comes as the Kubala story continues to draw attention in Ghana

The message has added another emotional twist to the controversy surrounding the self-styled king

Queen Nandi, the wife of Kubala King, has made fresh claims against her husband’s family in a TikTok post that has sparked reactions online.

Queen Nandi reacts after Kubala King was sent to Kumasi rehab with sakora. Image credit:@moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

In the post shared on the Moors Northern Tribe page, Queen Nandi claimed that Kubala King, also known as King Atehene, had been captured by his family and accused of witchcraft.

She alleged that the family linked him to their personal troubles, including claims that he was blamed for causing illness and other calamities.

Her post comes after reports that Kubala King had been sent to a rehabilitation centre in Ghana following his return from Scotland.

The self-styled king had earlier drawn attention after videos showed him living in a forest area in Sunyani, where he continued making bold declarations about the Kingdom of Kubala.

Queen Nandi accused family

In the TikTok message, Queen Nandi claimed that the Kubala King’s family only turned against them after they stopped benefiting from her support.

According to her, she had previously sent money to Ghana and helped the family with several needs. She suggested that at the time they were benefiting from her, they did not consider her a witch.

However, she claimed the situation changed after she stopped sending money, alleging that she was then tagged as a witch.

Her words have stirred mixed reactions, with some social media users sympathising with her, while others questioned the claims and the wider Kubala story.

Kubala King's wife spoke on Ghana

Queen Nandi also used the post to speak about witchcraft accusations in Ghana. She claimed that many men and women are being held by their families after being accused of witchcraft, demon possession or wizardry.

She further stated that she would be coming to Ghana not only to save her husband, but also to help women she believes are being held against their will.

She said:

“I am going to Ghana, not just to save my Lord Husband, but to save every woman who is being held against her will by her own family.”

She also claimed that it would take more than the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill to save victims, adding that it would take Kubala and Yahowah to free them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The latest post has added another layer to the growing Kubala controversy, as Queen Nandi continues to defend her husband and their kingdom despite the backlash surrounding them.

Kubala Kingdom's office emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Queen Nandi and Asnat from the Kubala Kingdom, who attracted attention with new photos taken in a Ghana-themed room.

The atmosphere of the Ghana-themed office, showcased through the portraits of notable Ghanaian political figures, hints at a deeper cultural connection that could redefine their identity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh