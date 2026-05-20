Kubala King has returned to the spotlight with another set of forest videos that have left many people talking

The clips come after his deportation from Scotland, where his earlier kingdom attempt ended in controversy

His latest appearance has added a dramatic new layer to the conversation around his life in Sunyani

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Self-acclaimed Kubala King, known privately as Kofi Offeh, has sparked fresh reactions online after new videos showed his current look and state in what appears to be a forest area in Sunyani.

Kubala King’s dramatic state in the Sunyani forest draws attention online. Image credit: Morrishtribeghana

Source: TikTok

The self-styled king, who was deported from Scotland back to Ghana, appeared in the videos with mud spread across parts of his body while standing in a bushy environment.

Kubala King's current looks in Sunyani

He was seen bare-chested, wearing beads and holding a long stick, as he continued to present himself in the image that has become closely linked to the Kubala Kingdom.

One of the videos carried the caption: “APOCALYPTO Beast of the Jungle,” while another described him as the “Beast of all Nations.”

The text on the clip also read: “The Lion of Yuda has arisen. Spirit of the red dragon of Wales is awakened in me for battle.”

The videos quickly caught attention because they show a very different side of Kubala King’s life since his return to Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In earlier posts, he was seen in white cloth, standing among trees and speaking about redemption, government, and his mission in Africa. Now, his appearance in the forest has made the conversation around him even stronger.

In the latest clips, Kubala King looked fully absorbed in his jungle lifestyle.

The thick greenery, palm trees, mud-covered body, and intense facial expressions gave the video a dramatic look. Some social media users linked the scenes to his attempt to rebuild the kingdom idea he once promoted in Scotland.

Kubala King's deportation to Ghana from Scotland

Before his deportation, Kubala King and his close followers had gained attention in the UK after settling in a wooded area while claiming to establish the Kingdom of Kubala.

That chapter later ended with legal and immigration issues before he was returned to Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Since arriving in the country, he has been spotted in Sunyani and has shared several videos from what appears to be his new forest base. Earlier posts showed him cooking in the bush and performing rituals near a pond.

His current state has drawn mixed reactions. Some people see the videos as another dramatic part of his self-created identity, while others express concern over how far the story has gone.

The Sunyani forest has now become the new centre of the Kubala story.

What started in Scotland appears to be continuing in Ghana, with Kubala King showing that his kingdom journey is not over.

Footage from inside the thick Sunyani bush where the Kubala King now stays is trending after his deportation from Scotland. Image credit: The Southern Moorish Tribe

Source: TikTok

Kubala King shared life in Sunyani forest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani.

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation.

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next stage of the 'Kubala Kingdom'.

Source: YEN.com.gh