Veteran Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko has completely lost her sight and is currently in need of medical assistance

Fellow actor Harry B Anyanwu visited Okpoko in Enugu and shared a video appealing to the industry to rally around her

Anyanwu confirmed that Okpoko's blindness has persisted for years but said her sight could be restored with proper treatment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko has lost her sight, with actor and musician Harry B Anyanwu making a public appeal for the entertainment industry and general public to offer her support.

Harry B Anyanwu pleads for support as blind Nollywood actress Maureen Okpoko seeks treatment. Image credit: BellaNaija

Source: Facebook

Anyanwu disclosed her condition in a video that began circulating on social media, recorded during a personal visit to the actress in Enugu.

He described Okpoko as a woman of immense value to Nollywood and urged colleagues to come together on her behalf.

Harry B Anyanwu's plea to Nollywood

"I am right here in Enugu with my sister of inestimable value, Maureen Okpoko. Nollywood, let's reach out to her and support her. She's blind, but she can restore her sight," Anyanwu said in the video.

He stressed that her condition, while serious, is not irreversible, and that access to the right medical treatment could help her regain her sight.

Anyanwu called on entertainment industry colleagues to set aside personal differences and unite in support of a fellow professional during a difficult period.

Okpoko's condition and years of silence

Anyanwu disclosed that the Nollywood actress has been dealing with her condition for several years, though this had not been widely known to the public or even many within the industry.

The cause of her blindness was not disclosed in the appeal.

The video prompted an outpouring of concern from many Nigerians who expressed sympathy for the actress and said they had been unaware of her health struggles.

Okpoko built a reputation over the course of her career through versatile and memorable performances across numerous Nollywood productions, earning the admiration of audiences in Nigeria and beyond.

The Instagram video of Maureen's colleague pleading for support is below.

Veteran actress Ngozi plead for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ngozi Nwosu shared a distressing video from her hospital bed, revealing she has been admitted for three weeks with an undisclosed ailment.

The veteran Nigerian actress says she requires three life-saving surgeries and is calling on fans, friends, and family for urgent financial support.

Nwosu's management has been designated as the point of contact for anyone wishing to assist, with the total cost of all surgeries put at over GH₵250K (N30 million).

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh