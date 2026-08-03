Anita Afriyie's ex-husband, Dan Kwabena Junior, went live on TikTok to address reports that the gospel singer had welcomed a baby with a new partner

Dan claimed he and Anita remain legally married, saying he still holds several of her personal belongings, including a copy of her Green Card

The estranged husband of the Ghanaian singer said he could not confirm the birth reports were accurate but called the situation adultery if true

Anita Afriyie's ex-husband, Dan Kwabena Junior, has finally reacted to reports that the gospel musician has welcomed a baby girl with her alleged new partner.

Anita Afriyie's ex-husband reacts after reports of the singer welcoming a baby with an alleged new partner. Image credit: Anita Afriyie

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Dan claimed that he and Anita Afriyie are still legally married, insisting that they have not divorced despite reports suggesting they have gone their separate ways.

According to him, several of Anita Afriyie's personal belongings, including a copy of her Green Card, are still in his possession.

He alleged that if the reports about the singer having a child with another man are true, then it amounts to adultery because, in his view, their marriage has not been legally dissolved.

"Anita Afriyie and I have not divorced. All her belongings, including a copy of her Green Card, are still with me," he said during the live session.

However, Dan also stated that he could not independently confirm the reports that Anita had given birth, saying it was possible the information circulating online was not true.

Anita Afriyie's husband vows not to attack her

Despite the controversy, he made it clear that he has no intention of publicly attacking his estranged wife. He explained that although many people expect him to respond aggressively, he has chosen to remain calm.

Anita Afriyie's husband further disclosed that he had heard Anita would soon be returning to Ghana. Rather than expressing anger, he prayed for her safe journey and said their children would be happy to see her when she arrived.

He added that anyone expecting him to launch public attacks against Anita would be disappointed, insisting that he would not be drawn into an online feud over the matter.

Neither Anita Afriyie nor her representatives have publicly responded to Dan Kwabena Junior's latest claims.

The singer recently made headlines after announcing the birth of her baby girl, a development that generated widespread reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Anita Afriyie's estranged husband is below.

Social media reacts to Dan's TikTok Live

Dan's remarks drew a range of responses from social media users who watched or followed the session.

@A🦋 commented:

"Wo healing b3ky3 oo br3da."

@janemensah303k8ķp wrote:

"Eiiiii so is it how broken heart work."

@🎥3,2,1 ACTION 🎥 observed:

"This man is wise. He knows the kids will eventually join their mom and they'll come back searching for him because he has been there for them. He'll eventually move on, but for now, he is playing his cards"

@TravelNest✈️ 🧳 questioned:

"The last time he was threatening her to come for the kids na the marriage is over so why is he talking this way eeiii4 😂 emojis."

Anita Afriyie's husband begged her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dan Kay made a public appeal to gospel musician Anita Afriyie regarding their children’s relocation from Ghana to the United States.

His emotional appeal garnered significant attention as many voices joined the conversation surrounding the complexities of family separation due to immigration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh