Kenya published Gazette Notice No. 11492 on July 30, 2026, making travel health insurance compulsory for most foreign visitors before entry

The new regulation requires a minimum medical cover of $50,000, broken down across five specific benefit categories, including emergency evacuation

The policy has drawn criticism over the absence of public participation, competitive procurement, and how the scheme will be administered

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Kenya has made travel health insurance a legal requirement for most foreign visitors, with the policy taking effect under regulations gazetted on July 30, 2026.

Kenya, under President William Ruto, introduces a mandatory minimum $50,000 travel health insurance for foreign visitors. Photo source: Nicolas TUCAT/AFP, AJ_Watt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Capital FM Kenya, the directive, published as Gazette Notice No. 11492 under the Social Health Insurance Act (No. 16 of 2023), sets the minimum total cover at $50,000 (GH₵582,504) per visitor.

The breakdown assigns $20,000 (GH₵233,001) to general medical expenses, $25,000 (GH₵291,252) to emergency medical transportation, $5,000 (GH₵58,250) to the repatriation of mortal remains, $1,000 (GH₵11,650) to mental health services, and $300 (GH₵3,495) to prescribed medicines.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale published the gazette notice on July 29, 2026, setting out the specific benefit limits that insurers must provide to travellers visiting Kenya for periods of up to 12 months.

The notice read:

"The Cabinet Secretary for Health gives notice that the minimum policy benefits for mandatory inbound travel health insurance shall be as specified in the Schedule below, provided that the cumulative policy benefit limit shall not be less than fifty thousand United States dollars (US$ 50,000)."

The insurance cover includes both outpatient and inpatient services, including hospitalisation, intensive care, and surgeon's fees arising from insured events.

Emergency evacuation by road, air, or sea is included where medically necessary, as are illnesses linked to pandemics and epidemics.

What the new health insurance policy requires

Visitors must secure a qualifying policy before arriving in Kenya, with all five benefit categories covered at the prescribed minimum limits.

The new Kenyan travel policy aligns with several other countries that require proof of health insurance as a condition of entry.

The Schengen Area mandates travel medical insurance with a minimum of €30,000 coverage for visa applicants, while some Gulf states, including the UAE, have introduced similar requirements for longer-stay visitors.

The main reason for such policies is to protect public health systems and taxpayers from absorbing the costs of treating uninsured foreign nationals who visit the country.

The Instagram post detailing Kenya's new mandatory travel health insurance is below:

Critics raise concerns over transparency

The announcement of the new travel health insurance has not been without controversy.

Critics have pointed to a lack of competitive procurement in selecting insurers, insufficient public participation in setting the tariff structure, and limited disclosure regarding how the scheme will be managed.

Observers have also highlighted that Kenya's minimum cover threshold is considerably higher than travel insurance requirements in some neighbouring countries, with Tanzania cited as a notable comparison.

This has raised questions about whether the policy risks discouraging tourism by adding a significant cost burden to travellers entering the East African nation.

South Africa proposes new travel permit fee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about South Africa's proposal to introduce a $30 travel permit fee for visitors using the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

The new charge could impose additional financial strain on international travellers, marking a significant shift from the previously free online application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh