A wrapped monument has appeared outside Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, going viral on August 3

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has distanced itself from the project, saying it did not fund it

Residents are speculating the covered structure depicts a hospital bed with a patient lying on it

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A mystery monument has emerged at the site of Akufo-Addo’s vandalised statue in the Western Region.

The wrapped monument has appeared in front of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and has fuelled speculation since going viral on August 3.

Wrapped monument appears outside Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital. Credit: Nii Okine Tago

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly says it did not fund the project, as residents await its official unveiling.

There are suggestions the covered monument depicts a hospital bed with a patient lying on it.

The previous statue, of Akufo-Addo, was unveiled on November 6, 2024.

It was first vandalised on December 16, 2024, after the NPP lost the general election. At that time, only the left leg was damaged, and it was repaired.

On January 12, 2025, the statue was attacked again, this time more severely. The head was cut off and left on the ground, and the pedestal was damaged.

At its unveiling, Western Regional Minister at the time, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said the statue was a recognition of Akufo-Addo’s efforts in the region.

Man behind Akufo-Addo statue

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that a sculptor, Genesis Gyesi, shared footage of his work on the controversial Akufo-Addo statue.

In the video, he is seen spraying the statue behind the scenes to give it an ideal gloss.

Genesis shared the video on his TikTok account to unveil himself as the sculptor and show the work that went into the masterpiece.

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Source: YEN.com.gh