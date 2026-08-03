Bank of Ghana Names 20 Unlicensed Digital Loan Apps in Ghana, Warns Public Against Using Them
- The Bank of Ghana published a public notice on August 3, 2026, identifying 20 mobile loan apps operating without its authorisation
- The central bank said the unlicensed apps violate consumer data privacy and protection standards set out in a September 2025 directive
- Banks and payment service providers have also been warned against processing transactions on behalf of the listed operators
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Bank of Ghana has publicly identified 20 mobile lending applications operating without regulatory authorisation and issued a formal caution to the public against using them.
The notice, signed by Bank Secretary Ms Aimee Vyda Quashie and released on Monday, August 3, 2026
It stated that the central bank had observed entities continuing to offer digital credit services without the required licences, in breach of the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana published in September 2025.
The 20 loan apps named by the BoG
The following applications were listed as unlicensed:
- Adamfo Loan
- Agyapacredit
- Amanfi Loan
- Arco Cash
- Aya Lend
- Bucks Now
- CediGo
- CGrab
- DumboCash,
- FCash
- Gh Loans
- Gh Loans Pro
- Hasty Credit
- Newgry Money Tree
- Omanpesa
- PoPoCedi
- Ready Money
- Sika Tap
- Sikapa Loan
- Zigwe Loan
The Bank said their activities represent serious breaches of customer data privacy, consumer protection obligations, and established financial regulatory standards.
"The Bank reiterates that the operations of these entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection, and established regulatory standards," the notice stated.
How to report fraudulent loan apps
Beyond the public warning, the Bank of Ghana said it intends to work alongside relevant state institutions to identify, investigate, and pursue enforcement action against the operators of these unlicensed platforms.
Banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions, and Payment Service Providers have also been put on notice, with the central bank cautioning them against facilitating or processing any transactions on behalf of the listed apps.
Members of the public have been strongly advised to avoid all engagement with the 20 named applications.
Anyone with information about their activities is encouraged to contact the Bank of Ghana's Fintech and Innovation Department at The Bank Square, 42 Castle Road, Ridge, Accra, by telephone on +233 30 273 9650, or by email at fintech@bog.gov.gh or digitalcredit@bog.gov.gh.
Read the BoG statement on Facebook below:
BoG warns Ghanaians against rejecting cedi coins
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana had issued a warning to traders, transport operators and businesses that had been rejecting Ghana cedi coins as payment.
The central bank said all coins it had issued remained legal tender and that refusing to accept them was an offence under the Currency Act, 1964.
It added that business owners who instructed their employees to reject approved coins could also face penalties under the law.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.