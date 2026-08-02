The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting some regions in the country

ECG issued notices from July 31, 2026, saying the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery in affected communities

Several communities across five regions are among the areas listed for power interruptions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the country that will result in temporary power interruptions from August 3.

The power distributor issued notices from July 31 to August 2, 2026, stating that the exercise aims to improve service delivery across affected communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has planned maintenance works in parts of the country in the first week of August

Source: Facebook

According to the announcement shared on Facebook, the power cuts will affect the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Volta regions.

Major hubs in Tema are notably set to be affected by the power cuts, per the notices, with areas like Community 19, 20 and 22 listed.

The notices also indicated that there had been emergency power cuts in some of these regions.

The areas to be affected are listed below.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was an electricity crisis facing the country.

He gave assurances that the power supply would be more stable as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

Citi News reported at the time that the intervention would involve replacing old and faulty transformers.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, assured consumers of a steady power supply.

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh