Beachgoers at Casuzze resort on Sicily's southern coast stumbled upon shopping bags packed with bundled banknotes on the shore

The cash allegedly fell overboard from a speedboat travelling from Malta as authorities moved in to intercept the vessel

Ragusa Police Commissioner Salvatore Fazzino confirmed the Coast Guard recovered almost all of the money as investigators probe possible money laundering

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A beach outing at a Sicilian seaside resort, Italy, turned into something out of a film for holidaymakers who discovered bags stuffed with cash lying along the shoreline at Casuzze, on Sicily's southern coast.

Beachgoers find shopping bags filled with cash after a speedboat from Malta drifts ashore, prompting an investigation into potential money laundering. Image credit: The Sun/TikTok

Source: UGC

Video of the discovery, shared by The Sun on TikTok on 1 August 2026, showed shaken beachgoers crowding around shopping bags filled with bundled banknotes.

At one point, a person reached in and pulled out several wads of cash before quietly placing them back.

Italian investigators say an 18-foot speedboat departed from Malta but ran out of fuel and began drifting towards the Sicilian coastline.

Three men and a boy believed to be around 13 years old were on board when authorities moved in to intercept the vessel.

Three of the four occupants leapt into the water as officials drew closer. The one person who stayed on board was seen hurling sealed bags into the sea before the boat could be stopped.

Ocean currents then carried several of those bags straight to the beach, where bystanders helped gather them up.

Authorities estimated the total amount recovered at between R9 million and R11 million (approximately GH₵1.1 million).

The TikTok post below shows the moment beachgoers found stacks of cash at Silicon Seaside Resort.

Police probe possible money laundering

Ragusa Police Commissioner Salvatore Fazzino confirmed that the Coast Guard managed to recover almost all of the cash.

The driver of the speedboat was identified as a man of Maltese origin, while the identities of the remaining three occupants were not released to the public.

All four individuals were questioned before being released on police bail as the investigation continues.

Officers are now working to establish where the money originated and why such a significant sum was being transported between Malta and Sicily.

Among the possibilities being examined are money laundering, drug-related payments, currency smuggling, and the movement of counterfeit banknotes.

The video shared on TikTok drew widespread attention online, with viewers reacting to the extraordinary scene of cash washing up on a busy holiday beach.

Reactions to ₵1m found at the beach

Hereforthebants said:

"There's no way I'd make a big scene; I'd pack up, take a bag, and off I go."

Smeegus wrote:

"People really ruin their own blessings."

Titi commented:

"The Lord be giving and sending this type of blessings to wrong people 😭😭."

Kevin Taylor sparks speculation with beach photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian political commentator Kevin Taylor had set social media abuzz after sharing a vacation photo of himself, fuelling speculation that the controversial media personality may have quietly returned to Ghana.

Kevin Taylor, who runs the political commentary platform and is widely known as an ardent National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter, posted the image on Tuesday, July 1, 2026.

In the photo, the political commentator was seen seated at a beachside bar or restaurant, viewed from behind, with a Club Beer bottle and glass on a white wooden table overlooking a stretch of turquoise ocean lined with palm trees.

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Source: YEN.com.gh