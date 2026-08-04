The Northern Regional Police Command is investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found at a hotel in Tamale's Gbewa Residential Area

The deceased, believed to be nationals of Benin, were discovered at Cab Hospitality Hotel on Monday, August 3, after management alerted police

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a special team of investigators, intelligence officers and crime scene experts from the National Police Headquarters

The Northern Regional Police Command is investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found inside a room at Cab Hospitality Hotel in the Gbewa Residential Area of Tamale.

Hotel management reported the incident to the police on Monday, August 3, prompting officers to respond to the scene, where they discovered the remains of the two women.

Two Beninese women found dead in Tamale hotel room

Source: Getty Images

The deceased are believed to be nationals of Benin, though formal identification is yet to be completed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, the police confirmed that the bodies had been transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

Preliminary investigations are currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

As part of those efforts, authorities are working to formally identify the deceased and liaise with the appropriate agencies to reach their families.

IGP Deploys Special Team to Assist Investigation

Given the nature of the case, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a specialised team from the National Police Headquarters to support the Northern Regional Police Command.

The team comprises investigators, intelligence officers and crime scene experts.

The police have urged members of the public who possess credible information relevant to the case to come forward by calling the emergency lines 191 or 18555, or by reporting directly to the nearest police station.

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Source: YEN.com.gh