An Accra High Court issued a 10-day interim injunction blocking Adwoa Safo from organising the funeral of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The Kristo Asafo Mission applied for the order amid a dispute over who holds legal authority over the late industrialist's funeral and estate

The funeral, scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2026, has been put on hold following the court's ruling

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An Accra High Court has issued a 10-day interim injunction preventing former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with funeral and burial arrangements for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Citi News reported that the order was granted following an application filed by the Kristo Asafo Mission in connection with the late industrialist's estate.

An Accra High Court issues an injunction preventing Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with funeral and burial arrangements for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Source: Facebook

Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, a lawyer representing the Mission, confirmed that the injunction temporarily bars Adwoa Safo from organising any funeral proceedings until the court has had the opportunity to consider the matter further.

At the heart of the legal action is a disagreement within the Safo family over who holds the rightful authority to oversee the funeral arrangements and give effect to Apostle Kwadwo Safo's final wishes.

The injunction effectively pauses those arrangements while the court examines the competing claims.

The funeral had been scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2026, but those plans are now on hold as a direct consequence of the court order.

Adwoa Safo Insists Funeral Will Go Ahead

Despite the court's ruling, Adwoa Safo struck a defiant tone in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 28, stating that the funeral would proceed as planned.

She used the appearance to address her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, directly, urging him not to interfere with or disrupt the arrangements that had been put in place.

The standoff sets up a potential confrontation between the court's order and Adwoa Safo's stated intention to press ahead, raising questions about how the matter will be resolved before the scheduled dates.

Akofena accuses sister of hiding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's accusations regarding the ongoing burial dispute for his late father, whose remains he has yet to see due to family tensions.

The emotional ordeal left Akofena feeling embarrassed and pained, as he grappled with unresolved family conflicts amidst a painful delay in honouring his father's legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh