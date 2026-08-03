A road crash involving five vehicles, including an STC bus and two fuel tankers, occurred near Bonsu Junction in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 3

The STC bus was completely burnt in the collision, while one of the fuel tankers veered off the road and fell into a river

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service were dispatched to the scene as authorities worked to confirm the number of casualties

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Several people are feared dead after a multi-vehicle collision at Etukrom, near Bonsu Junction in Ghana's Eastern Region, on Monday, August 3.

The crash involved five vehicles: a State Transport Company (STC) bus, two fuel tankers, and a Sonata.

Several people are feared dead after a multi-vehicle pm on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

Source: UGC

The STC bus was damaged by fire, while one of the fuel tankers left the road and plunged into a nearby river. Police shared photos of the crash site on Facebook.

The crash has disrupted traffic flow at the Birimso Bridge.

He said emergency personnel had been deployed to the scene to assess the extent of the crash and help those affected.

At the time of reporting, the total number of fatalities and injuries remained unclear as rescue and assessment operations were still ongoing.

The involvement of fuel tankers in the collision significantly heightened the risk at the scene, with one tanker's descent into the river raising further concerns about the complexity of the rescue operation.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the crash or confirmed how many passengers were on board the STC bus at the time of the incident.

This comes after an STC bus was involved in a road crash at Nkenkesu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, July 26.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh