The Water Resources Commission issued a warning after receiving an update from SONABEL, the Bagre Dam operators in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso authorities plan to commence controlled spillage from the Bagre Dam on August 11 if the reservoir hits a critical water level

The WRC urged communities along the White Volta River to take precautions and follow safety guidelines from local assemblies

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Ghana's Water Resources Commission (WRC) has warned communities along the White Volta River to prepare for a possible controlled water release from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, which authorities there have earmarked to begin on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The warning came via a press release dated Tuesday, August 4, based on information received from SONABEL, the Burkinabè utility company that operates the Bagre Dam.

The Water Resources Commission warns communities along the White Volta River to prepare for a possible controlled water release from the Bagre Dam. Credit: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

As of August 4, the reservoir at the Bagre Dam sat at 232.93 metres, with the facility recorded at 62.77 per cent of its total capacity.

Under SONABEL's plans, controlled spillage will only be activated should the water level climb to the trigger threshold of 234.00 metres.

"SONABEL plans to commence controlled water spillage from the Bagre Dam from Tuesday, August 11, 2026, if the reservoir water level should reach 234.00 metres," the WRC statement read.

The Commission noted that the spillage remains conditional and will not proceed unless the threshold is reached in the days ahead.

WRC Urges Residents to Follow Safety Directives

The Commission directed residents in communities bordering the White Volta River and surrounding areas to act ahead of the potential discharge.

It specifically called on them to follow safety instructions from their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, as well as other relevant state agencies.

"Communities along the White Volta River and adjoining areas are advised to take the necessary precautions and adhere to safety guidelines from the local assemblies and the appropriate agencies," the Commission stated.

The WRC added that it would continue tracking water levels at the dam and issue further updates as the situation develops.

Controlled spillages from the Bagre Dam have historically raised flood risks downstream in Ghana's Upper East and Northern regions, where communities along the White Volta basin are particularly vulnerable during peak rainy season periods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh