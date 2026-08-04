Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President shared a prophecy about musician Akwaboah Jnr amid ongoing bad marriage speculation

The spiritualist alleged that a woman placed a curse on Akwaboah that has imprisoned him in the spiritual realm

Karma President warned the situation could affect the singer's music career and urged his wife to take immediate action

Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has stirred public conversation after issuing a prophecy about highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr, claiming the singer is facing spiritual difficulties linked to a woman's curse amid ongoing speculation about his marriage.

A disturbing prophecy drops about the Ghanaian artist Akwaboah amid bad marriage speculation. Image credit: Akwaboah

Source: Instagram

The statement, which began circulating on social media, saw Karma President allege that a woman had placed a curse on the musician, with consequences he described as spiritually confining.

Karma President's prophecy on Akwaboah

"Akwaboah has been cursed by a woman and that has imprisoned him in the spiritual realm," the spiritualist declared in his statement.

Karma President went on to suggest that the alleged curse could manifest as a professional setback, warning that despite Akwaboah's talent, his output may fail to connect with audiences in the way his previous work has.

"He will release good songs, but it won't be a hit," he added.

Akwaboah's wife urged to pay attention to dreams

Beyond the career warning, Karma President directed specific advice at Akwaboah's wife, urging her to respond promptly to what he described as signs appearing in her dreams.

He said she should always seek to understand the meaning of what she sees in them, though the full context of his guidance on this point was not made entirely clear in the circulating statement.

The prophecy has attracted attention online, coming at a time when speculation surrounding Akwaboah's personal life has been the subject of public interest in Ghana.

Akwaboah Jnr, known for a string of popular highlife and afrobeats records, has been one of the more prominent voices in Ghana's contemporary music scene.

Neither the musician nor his representatives had issued a public response to the spiritualist's claims at the time of publication.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

Akwaboah breaks silence on marriage speculations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Akwaboah addressed widespread speculation that he was struggling in his marriage after cryptic social media posts went viral.

The singer spoke to Zion Felix and disclosed that he has been married for two years, pushing back on claims his wife does not care for him

Akwaboah also revisited his controversial GH¢8,000 savings advice, arguing critics missed the deeper message about financial readiness for marriage

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Source: YEN.com.gh