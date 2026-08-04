Actor Aarone Adatsi, known for his role in YOLO, shared a photo celebrating his son's birthday on August 3, 2026

The YOLO star made a brief but touching post about his son, calling him a 'little prince' and expressing his love

The post drew warm reactions from fans and fellow Ghanaians who praised the actor's dedication as a father

Ghanaian actor Aarone Adatsi marked a special milestone on 3 August 2026, sharing a heartwarming photo with his son to celebrate the boy's birthday.

YOLO actor Aarone Adatsi shares a touching post flaunting his all-grown son, drawing warm reactions from fans. Image credit: Farmhouse Productions/YouTube

Source: UGC

Adatsi, best known for his role in the popular Ghanaian television drama YOLO, took to social media to honour the occasion with a brief but deeply personal caption.

Rather than penning a lengthy tribute, the actor kept his words simple and sincere.

"New Age for the little prince. No essay. Let's do another 1. On God. Love," he wrote alongside the photo, which showed his son looking noticeably grown.

The Instagram post below shows Aaron Adatsi flaunting his all-grown son as he celebrates his birthday.

Fans gush over Aaron Adatsi's father-son moment

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, many of whom were struck by both the actor's devotion and the sight of his son growing up.

Several commenters noted that they had no idea Adatsi had a child, with one follower joking that much of their junior high school had been in love with the actor.

The warmth of the moment was not lost on those who follow his career closely.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

princedavidosei said:

"❤️."

worlaliwalkedwithgod wrote:

"I'm genuinely impressed you only have one child. My entire junior high was in love with you😂."

ashaley__prince reacted:

"🔥🙌❤️."

tribeofmen_ commented:

"More life young champ🎊🎈."

obroni_obolobo added:

"Eiiiii !!! This is your son? Happy Birthday to him! I hope he knows what an incomparably awesome daddy he got!."

Adatsi built a solid fanbase through his work on YOLO, one of Ghana's most-watched youth drama series.

While he remains a familiar face to Ghanaian television audiences, the birthday post offered followers a rare and tender glimpse into his life as a father.

YOLO Star Drogba, aka John Peasah’s current condition draws attention at GHOne TV. Image credit: John Pesah, GhOne

Source: UGC

YOLO star Drogba struggles to walk

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, sparked fresh concern online after a video showed his current state during an appearance at GHOne TV.

The actor, who has been battling a serious health condition for some time, appeared at the station for an interview. However, the video from the moment has left many people emotional, as it showed how much his movement has been affected.

In the clip, Drogba was seen being assisted before he could stand up and move. A man close to him held his hand and supported him as he walked slowly through the studio space.

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Source: YEN.com.gh