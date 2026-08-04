The Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council imposed a nightly curfew on Damankungyili, Nyeshie and surrounding communities from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily

One person died, and six others sustained injuries following violent clashes believed to be rooted in a longstanding land dispute between the two communities

MUSEC also banned the carrying of firearms and weapons in the affected areas while intensifying joint security patrols

One person has been killed and six others injured after violent clashes broke out between the Damankungyili and Nyeshie communities in the Sagnarigu Municipality of Ghana's Northern Region, prompting authorities to impose an immediate nightly curfew on the affected areas.

Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes a nightly curfew following deadly clashes between Damankungyili and Nyeshie communities. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), according to reports by Joynews, announced on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, that movement restrictions would be enforced from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily until further notice, covering Damankungyili, Nyeshie and neighbouring communities.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after Damankungyili-Nyeshie clash

In a formal statement, MUSEC Chairman and Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive Abdulai Imoro Gong described the curfew as both urgent and necessary to protect lives, restore calm, and prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Alongside the curfew, the Council placed an immediate ban on the possession and carrying of firearms, ammunition, and any other weapons within the affected communities. Joint security patrols have since been stepped up to enforce the restrictions and maintain public order.

Mr Imoro Gong extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a swift recovery.

He condemned the violence outright and assured residents that the Council would monitor developments closely and provide updates as the situation evolves.

Root of Damankungyili-Nyeshie violence

The clashes are understood to stem from a long-running land dispute, with both the Damankungyili and Nyeshie communities reportedly claiming ownership of the same parcel of land.

The conflict has now turned deadly, raising serious concerns about the stability of the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive called on residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies.

He also urged anyone with information relevant to the disturbances to come forward and assist police investigations. In a broader appeal, Mr Imoro Gong asked traditional chiefs, youth leaders, and media organisations to play an active role in reducing tensions and promoting peace across the affected communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh