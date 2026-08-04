Georgina Rodríguez hit back at body-shaming comments that flooded her holiday boat photos posted from a Mallorca family vacation

The 32-year-old shared an extended statement touching on motherhood, self-image, and a private exchange she had with Cristiano Ronaldo

Wedding speculation around the couple has intensified after they were spotted wearing matching diamond rings during the same holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, has shared a lengthy and emotional message addressing criticism she has faced over her body, just weeks ahead of their reported wedding.

Georgina Rodríguez addresses body-shaming in an emotional message ahead of her rumoured wedding to Cristiano Ronaldo. Image credit: Georgina.

Source: Twitter

The post comes amid growing speculation that the couple, who have been together since 2016, are preparing to finally tie the knot.

Rumours intensified after the pair were spotted wearing matching diamond rings during a recent family vacation in Mallorca, with reports suggesting that a wedding could take place in Madeira, Ronaldo's hometown.

Ronaldo, 41, has repeatedly said he intends to marry Rodríguez, 32, once the timing feels right, and has previously joked about wanting the World Cup trophy present at the celebration.

Ronaldo's wife Georgina addresses body-shaming

The message followed a wave of comments on a set of boat photos Rodríguez recently shared from a family holiday, with some social media users criticising her body while others rushed to defend her.

In a lengthy post, she opened up about the moment and what it meant to her as a mother of six.

She wrote:

"My body will change, as all women's bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I'm still alive. I'm the mother of six wonderful children, three of whom are girls who will one day be great women. And if there's one thing I want to teach them—along with Cris, whom I'm deeply proud of for the values he embodies as a father and as a man—it's that a person's worth can never depend on their physical appearance or the opinions of strangers."

She went on to describe a private conversation she had with Ronaldo after seeing the comments, revealing his response to her worries:

"I was talking about it with Cris and I told him, 'I'm worried that they're calling me fat now, because I make a living from my image.' And he replied, 'You don't live off your image. You live off who you are. A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a great body, a mother, a good person, successful, and who lives life with love. What more could you want? It's normal to be envied.'"

Below is the Instagram post in which Georgina Rodriguez addresses body-shaming concerns.

Fans react to Georgina's message

The message drew an outpouring of support from fans in the comments section. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

dancasado wrote:

"Gorgeous! You look amazing!"

doribbl said:

"I am proud of you, here is your greatest beauty, your authenticity, your acceptance, even though the world demands one thing, you stand firm in your humanity and who you are, when you love yourself and accept that humanity that others judge, no one else can hurt you."

ivvgar indicated:

"What truly matters is that big heart you have; besides being beautiful on the outside, you're even more so on the inside"

julia_mmsalmean commented:

"Bravo!!!!! You're the best. Period. All the best, my dear."

Ronaldo's leaked wedding guest list

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding this past weekend were dismissed despite a leaked invitation circulating online.

The reported guest list featured football stars, celebrities, and one Manchester United legend among the names.

Ronaldo has repeatedly said he intends to marry Georgina Rodríguez when the timing feels right, keeping speculation over the couple's actual wedding date alive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh