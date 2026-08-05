WAEC's Head of Public Affairs revealed that the BECE uses a norm-referenced grading system involving over 620,000 candidates

John Kapi said many parents wrongly compare their children's BECE results to school examination performance

His comments follow concerns raised by the Ghana National Association of Private Schools over the 2026 BECE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified why students who consistently achieve top marks in school can still receive lower-than-expected grades in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

John Kapi, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, made the explanation during an appearance on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, addressing what he described as a widespread misunderstanding among parents about how the BECE is graded.

The West African Examinations Council clarifies why students who consistently achieve top marks in school can still receive lower-than-expected grades. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Kapi explained that the BECE operates on a norm-referenced grading system, meaning a candidate's grade is determined not by their raw score alone but by how that score compares to those of every other candidate sitting the examination nationally.

"You have a class of about 40 in a private school where Kojo Mensah scores 90% all the time. Now, this is out of 40 people, and so he'll be first," he said.

"If you look at the nine-grading system, Kojo Mensah as an individual is competing against over 620,000 other candidates who equally can make the 90% or even a 95%."

The WAEC spokesperson stressed that a child who finishes first among 40 classmates is performing within a very small pool, whereas the BECE places that same child in direct competition with more than 620,000 peers across the country.

Parents Urged to Understand the Grading Methodology

Kapi said the confusion arises because parents naturally draw comparisons between school-based examinations, where class rankings reflect a limited group, and the BECE, which measures performance at the national level.

He argued that a clearer understanding of how the grading methodology works would help manage expectations and address concerns that surface each time results are released.

His remarks came in the context of fresh concerns from the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, which raised questions over alleged discrepancies in this year's 2026 BECE results.

How to check your BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council had released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh