Ghana's meteorological forecast warns of thunderstorms and rain over the transition and northern sectors this evening

Cloudy skies with slight to moderate rainfall are set to affect inland areas along the coast and middle sectors overnight

Mist and fog patches are expected to develop along the coast and in mountainous and forest areas by early tomorrow morning

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Ghana's weather authority has issued a forecast warning of widespread cloudy conditions across the country on the evening of August 12, with several regions bracing for rain, thunderstorms and reduced visibility.

For most of the country, the overnight period will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies.

Ghana's meteorological forecast warns of thunderstorms and rain over the transition and northern sectors. Credit: Joern Pollex

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Inland areas along the coastal and middle sectors are expected to receive some rain, ranging from slight to moderate in intensity.

Conditions are expected to be more severe further inland, according to an update from the Ghana Meteorological Agency on X.

The transition and northern sectors face a heightened risk of thunderstorms or significant rainfall beginning this evening and continuing into the night.

Residents in these zones are advised to remain cautious, particularly given the potential for sudden and intense downpours associated with thunderstorm activity.

As the night progresses into the early hours of tomorrow morning, weather conditions along the coast are expected to shift. Mist and fog patches are likely to develop in coastal zones, as well as in mountainous and forested areas.

These conditions could significantly reduce visibility, posing a potential hazard for early morning commuters and road users in those localities.

The combination of overnight rain and early morning fog represents a challenging weather window across multiple zones of the country simultaneously, covering areas from the northern sector down through the middle belt and towards the coast.

Thunderstorms forecast earlier on Augst 12

In the forest and transition belt, Kete Krachi and Atebubu were forecast to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Ejura, Kintampo, Techiman, and Sampa were forecast to see variably cloudy skies, while Goaso and Sunyani may receive slight rain.

Further north, Tamale was under a thunderstorm warning, while Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa were expected to remain mostly cloudy.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency separately flagged the state of the sea as rough, advising fishing communities and those with maritime activities to exercise heightened caution.

Motorists across the country have also been urged to drive carefully in light of the wet conditions expected in several areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh