The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Coastal areas face a slight chance of rain or drizzle while most parts of the country remain variably cloudy

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to hit the Northern and Transition Sectors from late afternoon into the night

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across key parts of the country from late afternoon into the night.

GMet indicated that skies across most of Ghana will be predominantly cloudy through the afternoon, with occasional breaks of sunshine. Coastal areas face the additional possibility of light rain or drizzle during this period.

The GMet issues its afternoon weather forecast for Ghana on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Thunderstorms expected across northern sectors of Ghana

As the afternoon progresses into the evening and overnight hours, conditions are forecast to deteriorate significantly in some regions.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall are expected across the Northern and Transition Sectors, with parts of the middle sector also likely to receive rainfall.

The agency urged Ghanaians to remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly those with travel plans or outdoor activities scheduled for the evening.

GMet advises public to plan ahead

GMet called on the public to monitor the skies closely and take precautionary measures ahead of the anticipated storms.

The agency specifically highlighted the importance of planning journeys around the forecast, especially for those heading into or through the affected regions later in the day.

Thunderstorms in Ghana's northern regions during this period are consistent with seasonal weather patterns, as the country moves through its rainy season.

The Transition and Northern Sectors typically experience more intense convective activity during this time of year, making storm warnings particularly significant for communities in those areas.

Residents across the affected zones are advised to secure property, avoid flooded routes and stay indoors where possible once conditions begin to deteriorate later in the evening.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 6-hour power outage today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced an emergency maintenance exercise affecting several communities in Tema on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Areas including Comm. 18, Fafali, Cambodia, Baatsona and surrounding communities were affected by the temporary outage.

ECG scheduled the maintenance window to run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and urged residents to prepare accordingly.

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Source: YEN.com.gh