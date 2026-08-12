Broadcast journalist Captain Smart travelled to Gomoa Techiman to visit his 105-year-old grandfather

Captain Smart has spoken about his grandfather repeatedly during live broadcasts, and a new video shows why

A video shared on X captured the emotional moment Captain Smart introduced his team to the elderly man

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Broadcast journalist Captain Smart has given the public a rare glimpse into his personal life after visiting his 105-year-old grandfather in Gomoa Techiman and proudly introducing his team to the elderly man.

Broadcast journalist Captain Smart visits his 105-year-old grandfather in Gomoa Techiman, sharing an emotional moment that showcases their family legacy and connection. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

A video shared by ASK Media on X showed Captain Smart making the trip to his grandfather's home, where he introduced the crew accompanying him to the remarkable centenarian.

The visit appeared to carry deep personal meaning for the journalist, who has frequently mentioned his grandfather during his live broadcasts over the years.

Captain Smart's Grandfather at 105

The footage offered viewers a chance to finally put a face to a figure Captain Smart has long spoken about with evident pride and affection.

At 105 years old, his grandfather represents not just a remarkable lifespan but a living connection to generations of history and family experience.

The X post below has the video of Captain Smart proudly showing off his 105-year-old grandfather.

Social Media Reacts to the Heartwarming Visit

The video resonated strongly with many people online, drawing warm responses from viewers who were moved by the bond between the veteran journalist and his grandfather.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media:

@Blessingfapo said:

"105 years on earth and still being honoured by his grandson. This is the kind of family legacy money cannot buy. ❤️."

@KwameSatur79797 wrote:

"God bless this man."

@DankwaOwusu2 commented:

"His grandfather needs beautiful accommodation.... the house looks ugly."

@Blessingfapo also added:

"Captain Smart has spoken about this man countless times. Now we understand where some of that passion comes from. 105 years is not just an age; it is a whole library of stories and wisdom."

@nick_nii_sai wrote:

"Captain Smart is all over the place, wow."

Captain Smart reportedly leaves Onua TV to contest for the NDC Parliamentary seat in Gomoa West. Image credit: Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart announces official exit from Onua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, has reportedly ended his radio career to pursue a political future, stepping down from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV.

According to media personality Sirr Joe of Agooha FM, who shared the news on Facebook on 7 August, Captain Smart resigned to contest as the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa West in the Central Region.

The departure was confirmed on-air, with video footage of his live resignation circulating online and generating significant attention across social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh