GMet Weather Alert: Accra, Kumasi and Other Areas to Experience Mist Today, August 13
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026
- Mist and fog are expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas including Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi
- GMet has warned of rough sea conditions and urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, August 13, 2026, warning of patchy mist and fog across several parts of the country alongside a rough sea state.
According to GMet, the early hours of the morning will bring mist and foggy conditions to coastal, forest and mountainous zones, while the rest of the country can expect predominantly cloudy skies.
Temperatures overnight and into the early morning hours are forecast to be relatively cool nationwide.
Mist and Fog Across Southern and Forest Ghana
In Southern Ghana, mist is expected over a wide stretch of locations, including Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.
Ghana weather alert: Full list of areas to experience rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, August 12
The GMet predicted that within the Forest and Transition belt, conditions will be split.
Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura and Kintampo are forecast to experience mostly cloudy skies, while Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa will see mist during the morning period.
Cloudy conditions to cover northern Ghana
Northern Ghana will largely escape the mist, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast for Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.
GMet has also flagged that the state of the sea is rough, which poses a concern for fishing communities and maritime activities along the coast.
The agency is urging residents to be cautious and drive carefully given the reduced visibility expected in affected areas during the early morning hours.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
Mahama challenged over Accra floods
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese had pushed back against President Mahama's claim that flooding in Accra was not an engineering problem in a statement shared online on June 1, 2026.
The rapper had pointed to inadequate drainage systems and poorly designed infrastructure, citing the Klagon Bridge as a specific example of failing flood management.
Kwaw Kese's remarks had drawn mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians backing his position, while others argued that human behaviour remained the root cause.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.