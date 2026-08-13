The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026

Mist and fog are expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas including Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi

GMet has warned of rough sea conditions and urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, August 13, 2026, warning of patchy mist and fog across several parts of the country alongside a rough sea state.

According to GMet, the early hours of the morning will bring mist and foggy conditions to coastal, forest and mountainous zones, while the rest of the country can expect predominantly cloudy skies.

The GMet issues its morning weather alert for today, August 13, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Temperatures overnight and into the early morning hours are forecast to be relatively cool nationwide.

Mist and Fog Across Southern and Forest Ghana

In Southern Ghana, mist is expected over a wide stretch of locations, including Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.

The GMet predicted that within the Forest and Transition belt, conditions will be split.

Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura and Kintampo are forecast to experience mostly cloudy skies, while Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa will see mist during the morning period.

Cloudy conditions to cover northern Ghana

Northern Ghana will largely escape the mist, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast for Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.

GMet has also flagged that the state of the sea is rough, which poses a concern for fishing communities and maritime activities along the coast.

The agency is urging residents to be cautious and drive carefully given the reduced visibility expected in affected areas during the early morning hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama challenged over Accra floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese had pushed back against President Mahama's claim that flooding in Accra was not an engineering problem in a statement shared online on June 1, 2026.

The rapper had pointed to inadequate drainage systems and poorly designed infrastructure, citing the Klagon Bridge as a specific example of failing flood management.

Kwaw Kese's remarks had drawn mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians backing his position, while others argued that human behaviour remained the root cause.

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Source: YEN.com.gh