Veryblackman, the brother of popular Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan, was arrested by the Rivers State Police Command in Port Harcourt

The arrest is linked to an alleged threat made against reality star and comedian DeeOne in June 2026 for criticising VeryDarkMan

DeeOne publicly reacted to the arrest on Instagram, directing a pointed message at Veryblackman

VeryDarkMan's brother, known online as Veryblackman, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command in Port Harcourt following an alleged death threat he made against Nigerian reality star and comedian DeeOne.

VeryDarkMan's Brother Veryblackman Arrested Over Death Threat Against DeeOne

Source: Facebook

The arrest came on Monday, August 10, with authorities transporting him from Port Harcourt to Lagos shortly after. The development was first flagged by the Ratel Members Movement page on social media, which reported that the reason for the arrest was still unclear at the time of posting.

However, background to the case points squarely at a threat Veryblackman allegedly made in June 2026, when he reportedly said he would kill DeeOne over comments DeeOne had made criticising VeryDarkMan. The threat drew widespread condemnation at the time, with several Nigerian celebrities, including Mario Wazobia and Broda Mike, publicly calling for his arrest.

DeeOne reacts to Veryblackman's arrest

DeeOne wasted no time responding to the news on Instagram, writing:

"Arrested and swift to Lagos! Next time you won't threaten someone's life. Kudos to the Nigerian Police for doing their job."

His post has since attracted significant attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the development.

Reactions to Veryblackman's arrest

Followers of the Ratel Members Movement page responded to the news with a mix of confusion, concern, and prayer.

@Kome Eterigho wrote:

"Why? Does this have anything to do with the video he made where he pledged support for VDM against the AIG? How do you arrest someone for unknown reason... I think they trying to know how VDM got the case files... hence going after his wiglafs... to see if they know something"

@Joan Agofure said: "

People wen resemble our VDM too many"

@Magdalene A Ovome added:

"The Almighty God will always be with you always"

@Ayo Nio Ajisafe wrote:

"What for, I pray he will not be harmed."

@Magdalene Mwuese Iorliam posted:

"God Almighty fight your battles in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏"

Below is the Facebook post with details of Veryblackman's arrest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh