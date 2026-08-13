Lionel Messi made a surprise return to Inter Miami's lineup less than 24 hours after expressing doubt about his football future

Inter Miami lost 3-2 to Mexican side León, finishing with only three points from three group stage matches

The defeat ended the South Florida franchise's bid to defend the Leagues Cup title they won last season

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami just days after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, but his comeback ended in disappointment as the defending champions crashed out of the Leagues Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Club León.

The Argentine superstar played the second half after coming off the bench, but he could not inspire a turnaround as Miami surrendered a one-goal lead to exit the competition at the group stage.

Lionel Messi looks crestfallen after Inter Miami exits the Leagues Cup competition following a 3-2 loss to Mexican side Club León. Photo by Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

The appearance was significant given that Messi had admitted less than 12 hours before kick-off that he was unsure whether he was ready to play.

He had also missed training throughout the week while mourning his father's passing.

Messi returns after family tragedy

Despite his emotional circumstances, Messi declared himself fit and was introduced after the break in place of Daniel Pinter.

According to Goal, Inter Miami had taken an early lead through Pinter and looked on course for victory before León responded with three goals to seize control of the contest.

Messi threatened in attack during his 45-minute cameo, but he lacked support as Miami struggled to create clear chances.

The MLS side were also without injured striker Germán Berterame, while Luis Suárez missed the match through suspension.

Lionel Messi could not change Inter Miami's fate despite his best efforts as their Leagues Cup title defence ended early. Photo by Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami crash out of Leagues Cup

The defeat left Inter Miami with three points from three group matches, ending their hopes of defending the Leagues Cup title.

Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake, Los Angeles FC and Austin FC advanced on the MLS side.

From the Liga MX section, León finished top of their group with a perfect nine points.

Toluca, Club América and Cruz Azul also booked places in the knockout rounds.

With their Leagues Cup campaign over, Inter Miami will now shift their focus back to the remainder of the season as Messi continues his return following a difficult period away from football.

Ronaldo sets rivalry aside to comfort Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo offered Lionel Messi his condolences following the death of Messi’s father, Jorge, aged 68.

The Portuguese superstar put their long-running rivalry aside to support his former on-field rival during the difficult moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh