Ghanaian banks do not have one fixed salary requirement for everyone seeking money to buy a house

Current requirements show that some products start around GH¢3,000 to GH¢6,000 in monthly net income, but the amount a buyer can borrow depends heavily on income

Someone seeking a GH¢300,000 home loan may need around GH¢9,300 in net monthly income under one current repayment scenario

Buying a house with help from a bank may be possible for more Ghanaian workers than many realise, but the amount a person earns every month plays a major role in how much money the bank will provide.

A check of current home-loan products in Ghana shows that there is no universal minimum salary.

CalBank, for example, states that applicants for its mortgage product should have a minimum net remuneration or disposable income of GH¢3,000. Stanbic Bank's developer-construction home loan, meanwhile, requires a minimum net salary of GH¢6,000, alongside other conditions.

Salary determines how much you get

Earning the minimum does not necessarily mean a buyer can borrow enough for any house they want.

Banks assess how much of a person's monthly income can safely go towards loan repayment. Absa currently sets a maximum debt-service ratio of 50% for local-currency home loans. Republic Bank also lists a 50% limit for its cedi home-purchase mortgage.

This gives potential buyers a useful idea of the salary they may need.

Republic Bank's current calculator lists an 18% annual fixed interest rate for individual cedi mortgages, with repayment periods of up to 20 years.

Using those figures purely as an illustration, a GH¢200,000 loan over 20 years would require payments of roughly GH¢3,087 monthly. If repayments cannot exceed 50% of income, the borrower would need around GH¢6,200 in net monthly income, assuming there are no other debts.

For GH¢300,000, monthly repayments rise to about GH¢4,630, suggesting net income of roughly GH¢9,300.

A GH¢500,000 loan would require about GH¢7,717 monthly, translating into net income of approximately GH¢15,500.

Your salary is not everything

Income alone does not guarantee that a bank will provide the money.

Existing personal loans, car loans and other financial commitments can reduce how much a buyer can borrow. Banks may also examine employment history, age, credit history and the property being purchased.

How much cash a buyer must contribute also differs. Stanbic advertises up to 80% financing for an existing or turnkey home, while Absa offers up to 90% financing for qualifying local-currency home purchases.

First National Bank also has a 100% purchase option for qualifying resident Ghanaian first-time buyers.

The practical lesson is that a worker earning GH¢3,000 or GH¢6,000 may meet the starting requirement of some products, but buying power ultimately depends on the house price, existing debts and how much the bank believes the person can comfortably repay every month.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh