Gifty Nana Afriyie, wife of Kumawood actor Oteele, broke her silence in an emotional TikTok video after an alleged leaked video of her husband surfaced

The popular comic actor's tearful wife denied being the woman featured in the leaked footage and addressed her followers directly

Gifty Nana Afriyie also issued a public apology on behalf of herself and her family amid the ongoing video controversy

Gifty Nana Afriyie, wife of popular Kumawood actor Oteele, has broken her silence following the emergence of an alleged leaked video showing her husband in a private moment with a woman.

Kumawood actor Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie publicly reacts to her husband's alleged leaked video. Photo source: @oteeletv, @goldenqueen884

Source: TikTok

In a selfie-style TikTok video filmed from what appeared to be her living room, a visibly tearful Gifty addressed the situation directly with an on-screen comment, "God let your will be done."

The clip also displayed a supportive comment from a follower that read, "Sis, it is well with you. This too shall pass. Stay strong," to which she appeared to be responding.

Otelee's wife denies being woman in video

Gifty Nana Afriyie was firm in clarifying that contrary to speculation from some individuals, she was not the woman seen alongside her husband in the alleged footage.

She said:

"The particular reason I am here is that some people who do not know me well think that I am the one in the video. No, please, I am not the one in the video. There is a light on me. Look at my skin colour and hand. I am not lightskinned."

Speaking through her pain, Oteele's wife further offered an apology on behalf of both herself and her family, a gesture that underscored the emotional weight the situation had placed on their family over the alleged trending video of her husband.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread sympathy and commentary from Ghanaians who rallied around her during what many described as a deeply difficult moment.

The TikTok video of Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie's emotional response to the leaked video controversy is below:

Kumawood actor Oteele's video leak controversy

Actor Oteele has made the headlines in recent days after an alleged trending video showing him and another, believed to be his female lover, surfaced on social media.

Amid the controversy, the actor has yet to publicly issue a statement to confirm or deny being the individual in the leaked video.

Oteele's wife's response to video stirs reactions

Oteele's husband Gifty Nana Afriyie's vulnerability struck a chord with many viewers, prompting an outpouring of messages across the comment section.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Gigi wrote:

"It's painful. Leave the marriage and take the kids with you."

NYANSA said:

"Please, don't speak up on this matter. Go silent and build yourself up. 😘 I love you."

Victorag added:

"Sister, stay strong; you are the representation of a true wife who stands behind her husband when things are hard."

Oteele's wife accuses her husband of cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, and her allegations regarding the actor's repeated infidelity during a candid interview.

Despite enduring years of betrayal, the actor's wife noted that she had set firm boundaries for her husband, revealing the emotional turmoil that accompanies her loyalty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh