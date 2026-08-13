Captain Smart filmed an emotional farewell video addressing colleagues at Media General, where he spent five years

The veteran Ghanaian broadcaster recently announced his departure from the station to pursue his political ambitions

In the video, Captain Smart personally named his co-hosts, producers, directors, and camera crew among those he thanked on his way out

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has bid a heartfelt farewell to his colleagues at Media General after five years with the station, as he prepares to step away from broadcasting to pursue a career in politics.

Emotional scenes as Captain Smart bids farewell to his Media General colleagues after five years as he pursues a political career. Photo source: Onua TV

Source: Facebook

A video capturing the moment has surfaced online, filmed in what appears to be a partially furnished building before cutting to outdoor footage at a venue called The Gold Coast.

In the clip, Captain Smart addressed his team directly, acknowledging individual colleagues by name in candid, documentary-style footage shared by the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association on Facebook.

Captain Smart thanks team ahead of departure

The veteran broadcaster took time to personally recognise those who worked alongside him throughout his five-year stint.

Among those he mentioned were his Onua Maakye co-host Afia Tagor, journalist Akua Sarpomaa, popularly known as Sarpoyoo, and the Media General Ghana management and production crew.

Captain Smart also called for unity among his colleagues as he addressed them at the private venue, leaving many of them in tears.

In the video, he once again acknowledged that his time at the station had come to an end, expressing warmth and gratitude towards management and crew alike before signing off.

From broadcasting to the political arena

The farewell comes days after Captain Smart resigned from Media General's Onua TV to enter the political space, marking a significant shift for one of Ghana's most recognisable media voices.

His five-year tenure at the station was characterised by outspoken commentary and a loyal audience following.

Before his departure from the media space, Captain Smart announced his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in the 2028 general elections.

The controversial media personality has already embarked on several developmental projects in the constituency as part of his plans to oust the current sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Richard Gyan-Mensah.

The Facebook video of Captain Smart's farewell message to his Media General colleagues after announcing his departure is below:

Captain Smart visits his 105-year-old grandfather

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Captain Smart's visit to his 105-year-old grandfather's residence in Gomoa Techiman, where he introduced his team to this remarkable centenarian.

The emotional moment not only showcased their strong family bond but also highlighted a legacy filled with rich history and wisdom that resonates deeply within their community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh