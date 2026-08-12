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How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 4-Bedroom House in Ghana in 2026
Real Estate

How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 4-Bedroom House in Ghana in 2026

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • A decent four-bedroom house of about 160–220 square metres can cost roughly GH¢670,000 to GH¢1.2 million to complete with standard finishes in 2026
  • The final amount depends heavily on the size, location, soil condition, design, roofing and quality of finishing materials
  • Land, perimeter walls, gates, boreholes, solar systems and major landscaping are generally not included in the construction estimate

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Building a decent four-bedroom house remains a major financial undertaking in Ghana, even for people who already own land.

Ghana, Building, 4-bedroom, Apartment, Accra, Building materials
Cost of building a decent 4-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

In 2026, available construction estimates suggest that someone planning a reasonably spacious four-bedroom house should prepare a budget of approximately GH¢670,000 to GH¢1.2 million for a standard completed home.

The estimate assumes a house of roughly 160 to 220 square metres, with decent but not luxury finishes.

One Greater Accra construction cost guide puts standard residential construction at around GH¢4,200 to GH¢5,500 per square metre in 2026.

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This is also a period when construction prices remain relatively stable compared with the sharp increases experienced in previous years.

Ghana Statistical Service data showed building cost inflation at 3.1% in June 2026, although material prices were still recording increases.

Where the money goes

The biggest mistake prospective homeowners can make is budgeting only for blocks, cement and roofing.

A completed house also requires reinforcement, electrical work, plumbing, ceilings, tiles, windows, doors, painting, sanitary fittings, kitchen cabinets and labour.

For a typical four-bedroom project, an indicative budget may look like this:

Stage

Possible budget

Foundation and substructure

GH¢100,000–GH¢160,000

Blockwork and structural works

GH¢140,000–GH¢220,000

Roofing

GH¢60,000–GH¢100,000

Doors and windows

GH¢50,000–GH¢90,000

Electrical and plumbing

GH¢55,000–GH¢90,000

Tiling and ceilings

GH¢70,000–GH¢120,000

Painting and finishing

GH¢50,000–GH¢90,000

Kitchen, sanitary fittings and other works

GH¢80,000–GH¢140,000

These figures should be treated as budgeting ranges rather than a Bill of Quantities because individual house designs differ considerably.

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What GH¢50,000 can cover when starting a building project in Ghana for 2026

GH¢1 million is realistic

For someone looking for a decent modern four-bedroom house rather than a luxury mansion, budgeting around GH¢800,000 to GH¢1 million would therefore be a realistic starting point in 2026.

A simpler bungalow with modest tiles, aluminium windows, standard sanitary ware and a straightforward roof design may stay closer to the lower end.

Bigger rooms, multiple bathrooms, imported tiles, elaborate roofing, POP ceilings, fitted wardrobes and premium kitchen installations can push the project beyond GH¢1.2 million.

Research on residential construction in Ghana also warns that informal quotations can substantially underestimate the eventual cost because important items such as reinforcement, plastering, screeding and complete electrical and plumbing services may be left out.

Importantly, the estimates above exclude the price of the land. A fence wall, gatehouse, paving, landscaping, borehole and solar installation can also add significantly to the final amount.

For anyone planning such a project, getting architectural drawings and a detailed Bill of Quantities from a quantity surveyor before construction remains one of the safest ways to establish a more accurate budget.

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What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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