A decent four-bedroom house of about 160–220 square metres can cost roughly GH¢670,000 to GH¢1.2 million to complete with standard finishes in 2026

The final amount depends heavily on the size, location, soil condition, design, roofing and quality of finishing materials

Land, perimeter walls, gates, boreholes, solar systems and major landscaping are generally not included in the construction estimate

Building a decent four-bedroom house remains a major financial undertaking in Ghana, even for people who already own land.

Cost of building a decent 4-bedroom house in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

In 2026, available construction estimates suggest that someone planning a reasonably spacious four-bedroom house should prepare a budget of approximately GH¢670,000 to GH¢1.2 million for a standard completed home.

The estimate assumes a house of roughly 160 to 220 square metres, with decent but not luxury finishes.

One Greater Accra construction cost guide puts standard residential construction at around GH¢4,200 to GH¢5,500 per square metre in 2026.

This is also a period when construction prices remain relatively stable compared with the sharp increases experienced in previous years.

Ghana Statistical Service data showed building cost inflation at 3.1% in June 2026, although material prices were still recording increases.

Where the money goes

The biggest mistake prospective homeowners can make is budgeting only for blocks, cement and roofing.

A completed house also requires reinforcement, electrical work, plumbing, ceilings, tiles, windows, doors, painting, sanitary fittings, kitchen cabinets and labour.

For a typical four-bedroom project, an indicative budget may look like this:

Stage Possible budget Foundation and substructure GH¢100,000–GH¢160,000 Blockwork and structural works GH¢140,000–GH¢220,000 Roofing GH¢60,000–GH¢100,000 Doors and windows GH¢50,000–GH¢90,000 Electrical and plumbing GH¢55,000–GH¢90,000 Tiling and ceilings GH¢70,000–GH¢120,000 Painting and finishing GH¢50,000–GH¢90,000 Kitchen, sanitary fittings and other works GH¢80,000–GH¢140,000

These figures should be treated as budgeting ranges rather than a Bill of Quantities because individual house designs differ considerably.

GH¢1 million is realistic

For someone looking for a decent modern four-bedroom house rather than a luxury mansion, budgeting around GH¢800,000 to GH¢1 million would therefore be a realistic starting point in 2026.

A simpler bungalow with modest tiles, aluminium windows, standard sanitary ware and a straightforward roof design may stay closer to the lower end.

Bigger rooms, multiple bathrooms, imported tiles, elaborate roofing, POP ceilings, fitted wardrobes and premium kitchen installations can push the project beyond GH¢1.2 million.

Research on residential construction in Ghana also warns that informal quotations can substantially underestimate the eventual cost because important items such as reinforcement, plastering, screeding and complete electrical and plumbing services may be left out.

Importantly, the estimates above exclude the price of the land. A fence wall, gatehouse, paving, landscaping, borehole and solar installation can also add significantly to the final amount.

For anyone planning such a project, getting architectural drawings and a detailed Bill of Quantities from a quantity surveyor before construction remains one of the safest ways to establish a more accurate budget.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh