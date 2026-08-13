The Ghana Police Service intervened to foil a robbery attempt at a GCB Bank branch in the Labone area of Accra on Thursday, August 13, 2026

Two suspects were shot dead during the police operation, while a third individual was taken into custody

The Police confirmed the incident in a brief statement and said further details on the suspects and circumstances would follow

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Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah had a first-hand view of the Ghana Police Service thwarting a robbery attempt at a GCB Bank branch located in Labone, Accra.

The incident left two suspects dead and one in custody.

Ghana Police Shoot Dead 2 Robbery Suspects at GCB Bank Branch in Labone, Accra

Source: Facebook

The incident took place on Thursday, August 13, 2026, according to a statement released by the Police.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service intervened at the scene, preventing the robbery from being carried out. In a brief official statement, the Police confirmed the outcome of the operation.

"Two suspects have been gunned down, and one has been arrested," the police said.

Anamoah shared videos from the scene on X, noting that she had never seen anything like this before.

The circumstances that led to the shooting and the identities of the three individuals involved had not been disclosed at the time of publication. The Police indicated that additional information would be made available as investigations progress

The Ghana Police Service said further details regarding the suspects and the sequence of events surrounding the attempted robbery would be communicated in due course.

GCB Bank is one of Ghana's largest commercial banks, with branches across the country. The Labone area is a residential and commercial neighbourhood in Accra's Greater Accra Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh