Ghanaian spiritualist Seer 1 General broke his silence on why he filmed and shared a video of Prophet Badu Kobi in hospital

Seer 1 General claimed he obtained the prophet's consent before recording the video and cited urgent medical concerns as his motivation

The spiritualist alleged that Badu Kobi has been largely abandoned by his family and said he views the prophet as a father figure

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Ghanaian spiritualist Seer 1 General has addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to film and publicly share footage of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi lying on a hospital bed, saying he acted out of genuine concern for the veteran preacher's survival.

Seer 1 General finally explains why he filmed Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi on a sick Bed, speaks on being abandoned by his family. Image credit: Prophet Emmanuel Kobi Badu, Koforidua Flowers

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Okay FM on August 12, 2026, Seer 1 General said he obtained the prophet's consent before recording and releasing the video.

He insisted his motivation was to mobilise support for Badu Kobi while there was still time to make a difference.

Seer 1 General breaks silence on Badu Kobi video

The spiritualist said he refused to stand by and watch the Ghanaian prophet deteriorate in silence, only for people to show up at his funeral with large monetary contributions.

In his view, the more meaningful gesture was to act while Badu Kobi remained alive and in need of medical care.

Seer 1 General also made serious allegations about the prophet's immediate environment, claiming that much remains hidden within Badu Kobi's family and that the preacher appears to have been left without adequate support.

He noted that Badu Kobi had already lost a son, and described himself as someone who now regards the man of God as a father figure, which he said gave him a sense of personal responsibility to intervene.

Despite sharing the video publicly, Seer 1 General declined to share the hospital where Badu Kobi is currently receiving treatment, citing security concerns as the reason for withholding that information.

The TikTok video of Seer 1 General is below

Public reacts to Prophet Badu Kobi's condition

The footage of the respected preacher hospitalised spread rapidly online, drawing widespread attention from the public and followers of his ministry. His condition has since prompted reflection among many who commented on the situation.

@Giftioux babe wrote:

"So where are the people he helped?"

@nanayawboadi706 said:

"The family shouldn't abandon him like that; he was maybe a father, a brother, a husband, a friend, a dad, and an uncle.No matter what the problems are, they should remember one good day."

@peaceful.w0man added:

"I send him healing"

@richardboateng107 observed:

"Lots of life lessons to be learnt from this man."

President Mahama comes through for Badu Kobi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has sent a delegation to visit Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi at a private hospital.

The delegation was led by Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah.

Photos from the visit show Badu Kobi interacting with the delegation while receiving treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh