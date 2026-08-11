President John Dramani Mahama has approved a major reorganisation of the National Security Council Secretariat, effective immediately

Retired Major General William Ayamdo, former Chief of Army Staff, has been named Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Operations

Several other appointments and reassignments have been made across the Secretariat, affecting logistics, intelligence, and special investigations

President John Dramani Mahama has approved a sweeping reorganisation of the National Security Council Secretariat, with retired Major General William Ayamdo named as Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Operations.

The Presidency disclosed the changes in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, describing them as part of a broader effort to realign key positions within Ghana's national security architecture.

President John Dramani Mahama approves a sweeping reorganisation of the National Security Council Secretariat. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

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Major General (Rtd.) Ayamdo, who previously served as Chief of Army Staff, steps into a senior operational position at the Secretariat. In this role, he will oversee security operations under the direction of the National Security Coordinator.

Former National Security Coordinator Yaw Donkor has been reassigned rather than removed from the system entirely. He will now serve as Director of Intelligence and Research within the Office of the National Security Advisor.

Other Appointments and Reassignments

The reorganisation extends across several departments within the Secretariat, per the statement.

Adam Saaka has been appointed Director of Logistics and Transport, while Faustina Effah-Boadi takes charge of the Human Security Department as Officer in Charge.

Retired DCOP Peter Ndekugri has been designated Officer in Charge of the Special Investigations Unit, bringing experienced law enforcement leadership to that department.

ACP Alhassan Osman has been reassigned back to the Ghana Police Service for further deployment, effectively concluding his current posting at the National Security Council Secretariat.

The Presidency confirmed that all appointments and reassignments took immediate effect upon the announcement.

Mahama's recent ministerial reshuffle

YEN.com.gh reported on portfolio shifts among sitting Members of Parliament.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been moved from the Ministry of Works and Housing to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, transitions from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

Mahama also nominated Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation-designate. Her nomination, like the others, is subject to parliamentary approval before she can assume the role.

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Source: YEN.com.gh