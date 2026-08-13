A fatal road collision on the Adukrom-Somanya Highway in the Eastern Region left one person dead and 10 others injured

Two Hyundai H100 minibuses were involved in the crash at Akode No. 2, near Aseseso, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service dispatched a rescue team from Kpong Fire Station, with injured passengers taken to Yilo Krobo Hospital

One person has died and 10 others have been injured after two commercial minibuses collided on the Adukrom–Somanya Highway in Ghana's Eastern Region on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The crash took place in the early hours of the morning at Akode No. 2, a community close to Aseseso.

One person confirmed dead, with 10 others injured in a road accident on the Adukrom-Somanya Highway. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that officers at the Kpong Fire Station received a distress call at 06:03 and deployed a rescue team, which arrived at the scene at 06:34.

Two minibuses involved in Eastern Region crash

Firefighters who reached the location found two Hyundai H100 minibuses, registered as ER 1564-21 and ER 1660-21, that had collided along the highway stretch.

Emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage and provide initial assistance to those at the scene.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the crash site, while the remaining 10 victims sustained injuries of varying severity. Officials removed the body of the deceased from the location.

All 10 injured passengers were conveyed to Yilo Krobo Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The GNFS has not disclosed the precise condition of the individuals admitted.

The cause of the collision has not been confirmed by authorities. Investigations into what led the two passenger vehicles to crash remain ongoing.

STC Bus involved in rare road crash

In a related development, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a military vehicle carrying personnel deployed to Bawku in the Upper East Region had been involved in a road accident on Sunday, July 26.

The crash had occurred at Nkenkesu in the Ashanti Region and had involved an STC bus, according to preliminary reports.

Police officers had been sent to the scene to assist with rescue efforts and begin investigations into the cause of the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh