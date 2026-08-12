Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was reportedly rushed to the hospital after fainting shortly after leaving his room in the morning

Seer 1 General, who says he visited the preacher at the emergency unit, claims doctors found his blood pressure was high

A circulating video shows Badu Kobi lying asleep on a hospital bed as concerns grow over his condition

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has reportedly been hospitalised after fainting at home.

Pastor Badu Kobi’s condition shared after he was rushed to the hospital. Image credit: Dek360, Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Source: UGC

According to an account shared by Seer 1 General, who says he visited the popular Ghanaian preacher at the emergency unit, Badu Kobi woke up in the morning and left his room before suddenly fainting.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where medical personnel attended to him and checked his vital signs.

Seer 1 General claimed that checks conducted at the hospital showed that the pastor's blood pressure was high.

Seer 1 shares Badu Kobi's condition

Speaking about what he witnessed during his visit, Seer 1 General said Badu Kobi had also lost his appetite and was struggling to carry out normal activities on his own.

He indicated that the preacher was unable to walk or do much at the time of his visit, raising concerns about his current state.

Watch the linked TikTok video:

A video circulating on social media has added to the public attention surrounding the development. The footage shows Badu Kobi lying on a hospital bed and apparently asleep.

However, the exact medical condition responsible for his reported fainting and current state has not been officially disclosed by his family, church or medical team.

The claims about his blood pressure, appetite and mobility remain based on Seer 1 General's account of his visit.

Seer 1's NDC appeal over Badu Kobi

Beyond providing an update on the pastor's condition, Seer 1 General also appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to offer assistance to Badu Kobi.

He argued that the preacher has long been regarded as being close to the NDC and called on the government and people associated with the party to support him during his current situation.

The appeal comes as the circulating hospital video continues to attract reactions and messages of concern for the preacher.

Badu Kobi's hospitalisation follows a difficult period in his personal and financial life, with the pastor recently speaking publicly about financial challenges.

As of now, no detailed medical statement has been released confirming his diagnosis or indicating when he may be discharged from hospital.

Kwaku Bonsam reacts to Kobi’s church sale

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam had gone viral after being spotted inspecting the premises of Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono near Tema.

The visit came after Kwaku Bonsam publicly expressed interest in purchasing the church property belonging to Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

The viral development triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many users debating the future of the church property.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh