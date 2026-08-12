The National Service Authority withheld PIN codes for 22,269 prospective service personnel over unresolved identity verification issues

Out of 144,023 submissions from tertiary institutions, 21,311 were rejected and 958 approved but not promoted pending further checks

Online registration for the 2026/2027 National Service Year opened on August 12 and runs until August 26 for eligible personnel

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The National Service Authority (NSA) has blocked 22,269 prospective national service personnel from accessing the registration platform after their PIN codes were withheld over unresolved identity verification concerns.

The affected individuals are part of a larger batch of 144,023 submissions received from tertiary institutions ahead of the 2026/2027 National Service Year. The NSA released the figures on Wednesday, August 12.

NSA Withholds PIN Codes for 22,269 Prospective National Service Personnel Over Verification Issues

Source: Facebook

Of the 144,023 total submissions, 122,712 received approval, according to a statement on Facebook from the authority.

However, only 121,754 unique individuals had their records created and PIN codes issued, as these were the personnel whose submissions cleared all required validation and verification stages.

The remaining 22,269 fall into two categories. A total of 21,311 submissions were rejected outright pending further identity verification, while an additional 958 were approved in principle but not advanced due to outstanding verification requirements.

The NSA said it worked alongside relevant regulatory institutions to carry out rigorous checks intended to prevent duplicate, inflated and irregular submissions from entering the enrolment system.

The Authority described the measures as critical to protecting the integrity of the mobilisation process and ensuring that only eligible graduates from accredited tertiary institutions are enrolled.

Registration Opens for Eligible Personnel

For the 121,754 personnel whose PIN codes have been released, online registration opened on Wednesday, August 12, and will close on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The NSA urged those eligible to complete registration within the window to avoid deployment delays.

The registration platform incorporates a range of enhanced verification tools, including facial biometric checks matched against Ghana Card records, GhanaPost GPS address validation, and real-time verification mechanisms embedded directly into the system.

The 22,269 prospective service personnel whose PIN codes remain withheld cannot access the platform until their verification is concluded.

The NSA has not announced a timeline for completing those outstanding checks.

National Service Authority blacklists graduates

YEN.com.gh reported that the authority has announced that graduates from 13 tertiary institutions will not be deployed for national service, following a verification exercise that revealed those institutions do not hold accredited status.

The announcement came via a press release dated Tuesday, August 11, in which the NSA disclosed that it had approached the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to confirm the accreditation status of several institutions before proceeding with the deployment of their graduating students.

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Source: YEN.com.gh