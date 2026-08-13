Kennirich Olu, a University of Ilorin Physics graduate, shared that he went five days without bathing during his 300-level examination week

A campus-wide water outage forced Olu and his course mate to stay put and keep studying with no way to clean up between papers

The ever-determined Olu shared the results he earned that semester on Facebook, showing what the sacrifice looked like on paper

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A University of Ilorin Physics graduate has gone viral after sharing that he spent an entire examination week without bathing, staying put on campus to keep reading rather than heading home between papers.

Kennirich Olu, a Physics graduate who endured five days without bathing during his examinations, shares his result. Image credit: Kennirich Olu/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kehinde Sikiru Babatunde, who goes by Kennirich Olu online and now works as a physics tutor, shared the story on Facebook on 12 August 2026.

He explained that the situation was not a personal choice but a consequence of a power fault that knocked out the water supply across campus for the entire week.

Four papers, no water, one outfit - Graduate

The exam schedule that week was relentless: Waves and Optics on Monday, Quantum Physics on Tuesday, Numerical Analysis on Thursday, and Electromagnetism on Friday.

Olu normally commuted from Gambari, a community outside the university, carrying a change of clothes, soap, and a toothbrush to last through exam periods. He would bathe in a corridor toilet and brush his teeth at a nearby mosque.

That week, however, there was simply no water to be found.

With MAT 332, taught by Prof. Taiwo, scheduled for Thursday, travelling home between papers was out of the question.

"MAT 332 by Prof. Taiwo couldn't allow us to go home oo," he wrote, describing solutions that sprawled across three pages where a single early error would collapse the entire working.

His course mate, whom he nicknamed "Android," was stuck in the same position throughout the week.

By the time Electromagnetism arrived on Friday, Olu wrote that he could no longer smell his own clothes. He rushed home immediately after the final paper. "Mowa dudu," he added, laughing at himself in the same post.

The results that made the sacrifice worthwhile

When Olu shared his semester transcript alongside the story, readers got a clear picture of what that week of discomfort produced.

He recorded a GPA of 4.61 for the semester and a cumulative GPA of 4.38 across 23 credit units.

Seven of his nine courses earned him an A grade, including Quantum Physics, Waves and Optics, and Numerical Analysis. Electronics II earned a B, while Electromagnetism, the course he felt most confident about after sitting the paper, returned a D.

He graduated from UNILORIN with a second class upper division in Physics on 28 August 2024.

The Facebook post below contains a screenshot of UNILORIN Physics graduate Kehinde Sikiru Babatunde’s result for that semester.

Nigerians react to UNILORIN Physics graduate's story

The post drew a wave of responses, with former students sharing memories and others weighing in on the bathing debate.

Waris Rasheed wrote:

"My oga, I remember then chai."

Ajag Toyib Prevail wrote:

"My oga way teach me L'hopital rule during my 100lev days. Now your boy de 500l. Thank you for all you did, boss."

Dof Laughter commented:

"The Eureka of our time.... Studying for exams is a flimsy excuse for not having ur bath for a good five days? Habaah. Even the Archimedes that brought the Archimedes principle got that while taking his bath (Shouting Eureka, meaning I got it) after trying for so many days. Being serious with studies is not by looking unkempt."

Umaha Eyo questioned:

"Una dey lie oh. U didn't bath for five days because of what exactly?"

Fisayomi Akintujoye added:

"Wow. How I wish I could be this serious 😂😪. I hardly read oh, but I fit just do rush rush for exam, somehow, I be 'A' baby. Congratulations big man👏. I want to be like you when I grow up☺, but that bathing part, exclude it; I can't even focus without bathing."

A proud Nigerian mother takes to social media to celebrate her daughter for clinching AI in government as she shares her hopes of pursuing law. Image credit: Thickerbody_08/X

Source: UGC

Nigerian mother reacts to daughter's WAEC result

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian mother has sparked warm reactions online after sharing her daughter's impressive performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman, who uses the handle Tigress Leona on X, posted the exciting update on 6 August, just as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released its latest results.

Her post resonated with parents and students across the country who were caught up in the anticipation surrounding the results

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Source: YEN.com.gh