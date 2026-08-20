The Ghana Education Service interdicted two watchmen at Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School over an alleged sexual assault of a special needs student

The alleged assault occurred while the student was experiencing a medical relapse and required urgent attention, according to the GES

Both watchmen have been handed to the Police to assist with investigations as the GES vowed zero tolerance for conduct threatening student safety

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two watchmen employed at Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School following an alleged sexual assault on a student with special needs.

The GES confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, August 20, that both watchmen have been handed over to the Police to assist with ongoing investigations into the incident.

According to the GES, the student had been receiving medicine and suffered a relapse on the day of the alleged assault, necessitating medical attention. The Service indicated that the incident took place during that vulnerable period.

The GES said it moved swiftly to impose administrative sanctions by interdicting the two individuals while law enforcement conducts a full inquiry. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding what occurred.

The Service stated that the outcome of that process will determine what disciplinary measures are applied under the GES Code of Conduct and the applicable laws of Ghana.

GES Warns Staff on Student Safety

Beyond the immediate disciplinary steps, the GES used the statement to put all staff on notice, warning that professionalism, dignity, and the physical safety of students are non-negotiable standards.

"Management cautions that the Service will not tolerate any conduct that compromises the safety and wellbeing of students," the statement read.

Management also moved to reassure parents, guardians and members of the public that the matter is being handled with the gravity it deserves, stressing that the welfare of every student remains a central concern for the institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh