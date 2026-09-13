Ghanaian filmmaker Salma Mumin revealed she lost multiple endorsement deals, including with Maggi Cube, following public backlash over her body enhancement

Salma Mumin opened up about the ordeal in an interview with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime on September 11, 2026

The actress said she stayed silent for eight years before deciding to speak out after realising her reputation was suffering

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Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Salma Mumin has stated that the public uproar over her decision to have her body enhanced cost her multiple endorsement deals.

The fashion entrepreneur added that partnerships she had already secured as well as prospective ones that never got off the ground.

Salma Mumin talks about her body enhancement and how it has affected her career. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin's decision to stay silent

Mumin made the revelations during a candid interview with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime, which aired on September 11, 2026.

She explained that brands she had been actively working with, among them Maggi Cube, cut ties with her, while others that had been in discussions with her quietly withdrew once the controversy surrounding her appearance took hold in Ghana.

The actress said her initial instinct was to say nothing at all. Having grown up largely on her own without parental guidance, she said she developed a deep belief in the power of staying quiet.

"I used to be very quiet growing up because I was a very naive girl. I didn't have the opportunity to grow up with my parents to be natured in a way a child had to be so I had to learn everything by myself. I realized that there's a saying that goes 'silence is golden.' For the longest time, I honestly believed silence is golden so I decided I was going to keep mute about any news at all. Being it good or bad, I was going to stay mute just like Beyonce," she said.

She added that her body enhancement felt like a deeply personal choice, one she felt no obligation to announce or justify publicly. However, word spread regardless, and the criticism that followed was relentless.

The Facebook video is below:

Why Salma Mumin speaks about her BBL

After enduring years of attacks on her character and reputation, Mumin said she came to realise that staying quiet was not protecting her. If anything, it was leaving her more vulnerable.

"I realized it didn't fix anything because anybody felt they could just wake up and write anything about me, say anything to me and for what reason? Just because I decided that I was going to change how I look. I don't deserve to be talked to like that. People lied on me, called me bad names, bad friend all because I have been quiet, because silence is golden and then I realised that silence is really not golden because time has elapsed.

"It's been 8 years, and I'm being tagged as a bad friend, called names, brands will not come for me because of my body enhancement and what people say about me. I felt people need to get to know who I am and what the truth really is and that was how I started," she explained.

Mumin's candid account sheds light on the very real professional consequences public figures can face when personal choices become the subject of sustained online scrutiny.

The YouTube video is below:

Salma Mumin denies dating Julius Debrah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin's denial of claims that she had met or dated Ghanaian politician Julius Debrah.

The actress addressed the allegations during an appearance on Joy Prime’s Changes hosted by Nikki Samonas.

Her categorical response quickly spread across social media and divided public opinion. While some users supported Mumin, others questioned whether her denial had settled the controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh