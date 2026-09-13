Apple's iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, placing buyers firmly in premium territory alongside several capable Android alternatives

Android flagships from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Vivo are competing on cameras, battery life and artificial intelligence

Each Android rival offers distinct advantages over the iPhone 18 Pro, from 200MP cameras to 6,510mAh batteries and faster charging speeds

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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max arrived carrying a formidable set of credentials: the A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, extended battery life and a deepening suite of artificial intelligence features.

See the 5 Android phones that can rival the new iPhone 18 Pro. Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Source: Instagram

With prices set at $1,199 and $1,299 respectively, both devices plant themselves squarely in the premium segment.

Yet Android manufacturers are not conceding that ground without a fight. For Nigerians and other buyers weighing up whether to invest heavily in a flagship device, five Android smartphones stand out as serious alternatives.

Samsung, Google and Xiaomi Lead the Android challenge

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is the most direct competitor to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display runs at a 120Hz refresh rate, and the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, with configurations reaching 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

A 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto sensors lead the photography setup, while a 5,000mAh battery, 60W wired charging and S Pen support round out the package for productivity-focused users.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL approaches the rivalry from a different angle, prioritising computational photography and artificial intelligence over raw specifications.

Its Tensor G6 chip drives deep AI integration across the camera system and core phone functions, with a 50MP main sensor joined by 48MP ultrawide and 48MP 5x telephoto cameras and up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage available.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photography enthusiasts have a dedicated option in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which carries a Leica-branded camera system centred on a 50MP one-inch main sensor and a 200MP telephoto camera built for advanced zoom work.

A 6,000mAh battery and 90W HyperCharge technology give it a significant charging speed advantage over many rivals.

OnePlus and Vivo target Gamers and heavy users

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is aimed squarely at users who demand performance under sustained load. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it features a 165Hz LTPO display that exceeds the 120Hz standard common across most premium smartphones.

An advanced cooling system is designed to sustain performance during demanding gaming sessions and intensive workloads.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo's X300 Pro rounds out the five with another photography-centred proposition. Its camera array includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor with up to 16GB RAM, the device also carries a 6,510mAh battery in select markets alongside 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, making it a strong option for heavy users.

Apple retains clear advantages in ecosystem integration, long-term software support and brand loyalty. However, buyers open to Android now have a compelling spread of premium alternatives that compete directly on cameras, charging speed, battery capacity, gaming performance and artificial intelligence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh