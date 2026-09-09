Several popular cars that were once considered expensive and stylish in Ghana are now available at considerably lower prices on the used-car market

The Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Escape and Nissan Murano are among the models that have experienced weaker resale demand

Although their reduced prices may attract buyers, fuel consumption, spare-parts availability and possible repair costs must be considered before making a purchase

Car prices in Ghana have generally increased because of exchange rates, shipping costs and import duties. However, not every vehicle maintains a strong resale value after spending several years on the road.

Ford Escape, Kia Optima and 3 other cars with lower values: Their current prices. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Some cars that were previously considered fashionable, luxurious or expensive have become significantly cheaper. Age, fuel consumption, maintenance concerns and lower demand have reduced their value compared to models from brands such as Toyota and Honda.

Sedans losing their appeal

The Hyundai Sonata, particularly the 2012 to 2014 models, is one example. Its stylish exterior, comfortable interior and advanced features once made it a preferred saloon among many drivers.

However, locally used 2012 models are now advertised between approximately GH¢63,500 and GH¢100,000.

Some 2014 models are available from about GH¢57,000, although cleaner or foreign-used versions can cost considerably more. Current Ghana listings show a wide difference based on condition.

The Kia Optima has followed a similar path. Its panoramic roof, push-start system and bold design previously gave it the appearance of a more expensive car.

Current advertisements place some locally used 2014 and 2015 models between approximately GH¢68,500 and GH¢98,000, while well-maintained foreign-used ones can exceed GH¢140,000. Kia Optima listings confirm that prices vary sharply.

The Chevrolet Cruze has also become relatively affordable. Some 2011 to 2014 locally used models are advertised between GH¢47,000 and GH¢80,000.

Its smaller buyer market and concerns about finding specialised parts can affect its resale demand. Current listings show several examples below GH¢80,000.

SUVs are also affected

Older Ford Escape models have experienced noticeable depreciation. Some locally used 2013 and 2014 models are advertised between GH¢85,000 and GH¢95,000, although foreign-used versions remain more expensive.

Potential repair costs, especially on older turbocharged versions, can make buyers cautious. Ford Escape listings reflect this difference.

The Nissan Murano is another example. Despite its attractive design and powerful engine, older units have weaker resale demand because of fuel and possible maintenance costs.

Some 2009 to 2012 models are advertised between GH¢80,000 and GH¢92,000. Murano listings illustrate the fall in value.

A low price does not automatically make these vehicles bad choices. However, buyers should inspect the engine, transmission, suspension and documents carefully before paying.

Advertised prices are also asking prices and may differ from the final amount negotiated.

Dr Charis explains cheap Chinese cars phenomenon

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper.

She explained that popular vehicles in Ghana, like the Honda CRV, Toyota RAV4, and Toyota Corolla, sell frequently and are sometimes wrongly described as fake because of their lower prices, but are actually genuine.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh