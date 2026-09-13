Bishop Obinim has publicly warned Afia Schwar and Night Witch to prepare for legal action upon their return to Ghana

The man of God claims both women have made defamatory statements against him over the years

A TikTok video of Obinim's warning has sparked reactions online, with followers questioning details of his claims

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Bishop Obinim has put Afia Schwar and fellow socialite Night Witch on notice, warning both women that legal proceedings await them the moment they set foot back in Ghana.

The founder of International God's Way Church made the declaration in a video circulating on TikTok, posted by popular trends account on 13 September 2026.

Bishop Obinim dares Afia Schwarzenegger to come back to Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Obinim states plainly that he intends to pursue the law against both personalities for what he describes as defamatory remarks made against him across an extended period.

Obinim's lawsuit warning to Afia Schwar

The preacher's message was direct: neither Afia Schwar nor Night Witch will escape accountability once they return to Ghanaian soil. Obinim framed the planned legal action as a response to years of public attacks on his reputation, suggesting he has been patient long enough and is now prepared to let the courts decide the matter.

Afia Schwar, whose full name is Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, is one of Ghana's most outspoken media personalities and has historically traded sharp words with several public figures, including religious leaders. Night Witch is similarly known for her provocative commentary on social media.

Obinim did not specify the exact nature of the statements he considers defamatory, nor did he outline a timeline for when he plans to file any formal case.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim issuing his warning to Afia Schwar and Night Witch is below:

Ghanaians react to Obinim's new video

The video drew a wave of comments from viewers, many of whom questioned specific details within Obinim's account.

@Lord time pays said:

"Beginning of the audio, you said princess go and play this to your mom so why are you saying your wife is telling people"

@Millicent Amoah wrote:

"papa wai ankasa ne ti abc hc anaa?"

The TikTok video is below:

Vim Lady warns Obinim and Florence Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vim Lady’s warning to Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim amid reports that their marriage is heading towards divorce.

The media personality urged the couple to manage their disagreements carefully and keep their children away from the dispute.

Vim Lady cited a past case involving a violent marital conflict to illustrate how domestic tensions can escalate into irreversible tragedy. Her remarks have drawn widespread attention as speculation continues over the future of the Obinims’ marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh