Erling Haaland scored the match-winner against Manchester United in a heated derby after a VAR review overturned the on-field offside call

The Premier League confirmed VAR determined Haaland was onside and that Fernandez did not play the ball while in an offside position

Martinez told Sky Sports he could not understand the ruling and questioned how multiple officials could make such a decision

Lisandro Martinez has hit out at match officials after Erling Haaland's goal was allowed to stand as the match-winner in the first Manchester derby of the season, following a VAR intervention that overturned the on-field offside decision.

Man United vs Man City: Lisandro Martinez Reacts to Haaland's Controversial Winner

Source: Getty Images

Premier League explains why Haaland's goal stood

The goal was initially disallowed by the referee, but a review from the video assistant referee saw the decision reversed.

The Premier League Match Centre confirmed the ruling via its official account on X, stating:

"VAR checked the referee's call of no goal for offside and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal be awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn't play the ball."

Lisandro Martinez questions the officiating standard

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, as quoted by ESPN, the Argentine defender made clear his disagreement with the outcome.

"I think it was offside," he said.

"And what I can't understand is the rules. He [Fernández] was there; I went to him. He was there, in front of me. So that's why [Erling] Haaland was free at the back."

Martinez went further, directing his frustration at the standard of officiating across the division.

"Every season [the referees] are coming to our club, they explain for one hour, one hour and a half the rules, and they look so confident with that, and then after five, six people make these kinds of mistakes in the Premier League. It's unacceptable," he said.

The 27-year-old centre-back argued that the error was particularly damaging given the level of competition at stake.

"Because it's the best league in the world, you have the best teams in the world, the best players in the world, and now we have to go home with this injustice," Martinez added.

Watch Martinez's thoughts on Haaland's goal, as shared on X:

The controversy surrounding the decision is certain to intensify debate around the consistency of VAR application in the Premier League, particularly in high-stakes fixtures where margins between sides are fine.

Supercomputer's prediction of Manchester derby comes true

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer backed Manchester City to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The model gave City a 45.1% chance of victory, and Pep Guardiola’s side went on to prove the prediction right.

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Source: YEN.com.gh