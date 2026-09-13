Pro Ref has formally contacted Manchester United to acknowledge an error of judgement over Erling Haaland's goal

The goal was the only one of the match as Manchester City beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford to go joint-top of the Premier League

Pro Ref confirmed VAR failed to recognise the likely impact of Enzo Fernandez's position during the build-up to the goal

Pro Ref has admitted that an error of judgement was made during Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, September 13.

The independent refereeing body confirmed that Erling Haaland’s 60th-minute winner should have been reviewed by the referee on the pitch.

The goal proved decisive in the Manchester derby, helping City move to joint top of the Premier League alongside Arsenal.

Pro Ref Apologises to Manchester United Over Erling Haaland's Controversial Goal. Photos by Carl Recine and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Pro Ref explains refereeing error

In an official statement, Pro Ref clarified that Haaland was initially flagged offside, but VAR assessed his position and found him to be onside.

The controversy, however, centres on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was involved in a header challenge with Lisandro Martinez in the passage of play leading to the goal.

"The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland — that was checked by VAR, and he was found to be in an onside position," the statement read.

"In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective; however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

Man United receive formal apology

Pro Ref confirmed that Manchester United were contacted directly to receive an official apology, and that a formal review of the incident would be conducted.

"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place," the body added, as reported by Standard Sport.

The acknowledgement represents a rare admission from football's officiating authorities that a match-deciding moment was handled incorrectly, coming just hours after the final whistle at Old Trafford.

Carrick discloses what referees said about Haaland's goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick disclosed what the match officials told him after Erling Haaland’s controversial goal.

The United boss insisted the striker’s match-winning effort should have been ruled out for offside.

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Source: YEN.com.gh