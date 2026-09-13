Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars, extending their perfect start to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season

Yaw Baafi levelled before Kwaku Boateng Henry completed the comeback with a superb strike to put the Phobians ahead

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced a crucial penalty save late in the match as Gold Stars pressed for an equaliser

Hearts of Oak maintained their 100 per cent start to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park on September 13, with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare delivering a match-defining penalty save in the closing stages.

The Phobians arrived in Bibiani on the back of a commanding 4-0 opening-day win over Berekum Chelsea but were made to work considerably harder against a Gold Stars side eager to bounce back from a defeat in their own first fixture of the campaign.

Benjamin Asare produces a late penalty save to guide Hearts of Oak to an epic comeback win against Gold Stars. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X and Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Hearts stage epic comeback in Bibiani

Gold Stars set the tone from the opening whistle and took the lead after just ten minutes, with experienced striker Kwame Opoku finding the net to give the hosts an early advantage.

The Dun's Park crowd backed their side as the Bibiani-based club pressed for a second, keeping Hearts pinned back in the early exchanges.

Watch Opoku's opener for Gold Stars, as shared on X:

According to Ghanasoccernet, the visitors steadily grew into the match and levelled in the second half through Yaw Baafi, who brought the scores level after converting a delightful through ball from Kwaku Boateng Henry.

The finish, which required sharp control before dispatching the ball beyond the Gold Stars goalkeeper, gave Hearts renewed momentum.

Within five minutes, the Phobians completed the turnaround. Baafi this time played the provider role, teeing up Boateng Henry, whose confident strike put Hearts 2-1 ahead and left the home side needing to respond.

Asare denies Gold Stars with penalty save

Gold Stars pushed hard for a leveller as the final whistle approached and were awarded a penalty that appeared set to drag them back into the contest.

But Asare, who made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stood firm and kept out the spot-kick to preserve his side's slender lead.

Watch Asare's penalty save, as shared on X:

The save proved critical. Hearts held on to clinch three more points and move to six from their opening two matches, with six goals scored and just one conceded across both fixtures under coach Nebojsa Kapor.

The result carries added weight given Gold Stars' formidable home record, as cited by GH Sports News.

The Bibiani-based club, who were crowned league champions two seasons ago, had won their previous eight home league matches at Dun's Park, making Sunday's victory a notable achievement for the Phobians.

Hearts will next host Bechem United, while Gold Stars travel to face Dreams FC.

Benjamin Asare’s special World Cup jersey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare wore a different jersey from his Black Stars teammates during Ghana’s 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup.

As a World Cup debutant, the goalkeeper’s shirt featured a special patch reading “Debut FIFA World Cup."

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Source: YEN.com.gh