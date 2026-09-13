The University of Ghana offers six diploma programmes through its Department of Distance Education, targeting students and working professionals

Applicants must hold WASSCE passes in six subjects including English Language and Mathematics to qualify for admission

Diploma holders can progress to a bachelor's degree, with entry at Level 200 or Level 300 depending on the programme

The University of Ghana, Legon, offers six diploma programmes through its Department of Distance Education, providing an alternative route to university-level qualifications for students not yet ready to pursue a full bachelor's degree.

SHS student who got D in core maths applies to the University of Ghana distance learning department. Photo credit: @legon.

Source: Getty Images

The programmes, which are listed on the university's current admissions portal, cover Accounting, Public Administration, Librarianship, Adult Education, Youth in Development and Development Education. All six are delivered through the university's Learning Centres on a non-residential basis, allowing both full-time students and working professionals to study with greater flexibility.

Entry Requirements for Legon Diploma applicants

Applicants sitting WASSCE must present passes ranging from A1 to D7 in six subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

At least three of those passes must be graded C6 or better and must relate to the area of specialisation the applicant intends to pursue.

Those presenting SSSCE results are required to show passes from A to D across six subjects, again including English Language and Mathematics, with a minimum of three passes relevant to the chosen programme.

Prospective students are advised to verify the specific requirements for their preferred programme directly with the university before applying, as requirements are subject to revision.

The Instagram photos are below:

Pathway from Diploma to Degree at Legon

One of the more significant features of the University of Ghana's diploma structure is the built-in progression route to degree-level study.

Graduates who hold a University of Ghana diploma, or an equivalent recognised qualification, are eligible to apply for admission into related bachelor's degree programmes, provided they meet the applicable academic thresholds.

Under the current admissions guidelines, diploma holders applying to Legon and City Campus degree programmes generally need a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of at least 3.25. The corresponding threshold for Distance Learning degree programmes is 2.5. Depending on which programme a student is admitted into, entry can be granted at either Level 200 or Level 300.

Programmes such as Accounting and Public Administration provide foundational knowledge applicable to careers in finance, business, government and public administration, making them practical choices for students seeking structured but accessible qualifications.

The university's 2026/2027 admissions schedule includes diploma applications among its current admissions categories. Interested applicants are encouraged to consult the University of Ghana's official admissions portal for the latest programme details, application deadlines and fee structures before submitting an application.

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KNUST cutoff points for 2026 applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about KNUST’s 2026/27 admission cut-off aggregates across its colleges and the Obuasi Campus.

The figures show varying entry requirements for programmes in agriculture, natural resources, technology and other fields.

The release has sparked questions from prospective students and parents about aggregate calculations and programme availability.

Some applicants are also debating alternative courses and technical skills as they assess their admission options.

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Source: YEN.com.gh