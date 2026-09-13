Manchester United manager Michael Carrick publicly criticised the VAR system following his side's defeat to Manchester City

The English tactician insists Erling Haaland's match-winning goal should have been ruled out for offside

Carrick has since broken his silence on what the match officials told him about the controversial goal

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Michael Carrick has hit out at football's video assistant referee system after Manchester United lost at home to Manchester City, with Erling Haaland's solitary goal settling the contest in City's favour.

United's fury centred on the involvement of City midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the moments preceding Haaland's strike.

Referee Michael Oliver's team determined that Fernandez had not interfered with play after a VAR review, allowing the goal to stand, but Carrick rejected that conclusion entirely.

Michael Carrick opened up about what the referees told him about the controversial Erling Haaland goal against Manchester United. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

What officials told Man United coach

Speaking after the match, the United head coach said he struggled to comprehend how such a decision could be reached given the infrastructure behind modern officiating.

"The explanation I got was he wasn't interfering with play, so I just don't get it," Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN.

"I really don't get it. I can't understand how they're trying to help referees and putting so many layers behind them with so many people, so many bodies, so many screens, and so many whatever offices they are to try and come up with the right decisions."

Carrick's frustration focused specifically on how close Fernandez was to the ball when the goal was scored.

"He's thrown himself at the ball six yards from goal and pretty much nearly touched it," he said.

Carrick unhappy with VAR verdict

The United manager stopped short of accepting the officials' interpretation of the interference rule, arguing that the situation required no complex analysis.

"It's worrying if that's really how the game's seen by those who are officiating it," Carrick added.

"I think we all understand what that rule means, and it's pretty obvious, you know? It's pretty obvious. I think it's as obvious as it gets."

The defeat leaves United on the wrong end of a derby result that Carrick believes hinged on an incorrect application of the laws of the game, with the VAR review process failing, in his view, to deliver the outcome the rules demanded.

Phil Foden sees red in Manchester derby

In the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Phil Foden received the first red card of his 10-year professional career during the Manchester derby.

The 26-year-old was sent off in the 23rd minute after appearing to kick Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in the lower abdomen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh