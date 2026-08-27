Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga gave his assessment of the National Cathedral project during his vetting before Parliament's Appointments Committee

The Bawku Central MP said he had no objection to establishing a national cathedral for Christians in Ghana but raised concerns about the project

Ayariga pointed to a specific aspect of the project he personally took issue with, stopping short of an outright rejection of the initiative

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga believes the National Cathedral project championed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo was a sound concept undermined by poor execution.

Ayariga made the remarks on Thursday during his appearance before Parliament's Appointments Committee, where he was being vetted ahead of a possible confirmation as minister.

Mahama Ayariga Vetting: Minister-designate Says National Cathedral Was a Good Idea Badly Executed

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The Bawku Central MP told the committee he held no fundamental opposition to the idea of building a dedicated national cathedral for Ghanaian Christians, arguing that religious practice plays a central role in the lives of most Ghanaians.

He noted that he was open to completing the project if the President permitted.

“I want to assure this House that if I am approved, I will engage the leadership of the Christian community, and if they still want to have it, I will engage with the President, and if it is his wish, I will mobilise funds for its construction."

"And so in my opinion, I don't think there is anything wrong with having a national cathedral for the Christians of the country. And if you are talking about the National Cathedral that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated when he was president, I don't see anything wrong with it. I think it was a good idea that was badly executed. I personally had issues with the location."

Location a Key Concern for the Minister-Designate

While stopping short of condemning the project outright, Ayariga indicated that his primary reservation centred on where the structure was to be sited, though he did not specify an alternative location during the vetting session.

The National Cathedral project, announced under the Akufo-Addo administration, attracted considerable public debate during its development, with critics questioning the use of state resources and the circumstances surrounding its planning and execution.

The project has remained a subject of national conversation well beyond the tenure of the administration that initiated it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh