South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of public engagements after returning from the BRICS summit in India, citing ill health

The presidency confirmed Ramaphosa, 73, was advised by doctors to rest and recover following his return on Monday

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also unavailable, having not yet fully recovered from a minor medical procedure

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South Africa's presidency confirmed on Wednesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has stepped back from his official schedule following his return from the BRICS summit in New Delhi, on medical advice.

The 73-year-old returned to South Africa on Monday after the two-day bloc gathering concluded on Sunday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of public engagements. Credit: Magali Cohen

Source: Getty Images

His doctors subsequently advised him to rest, prompting the presidency to issue a formal statement explaining his withdrawal from public duties.

"Where possible, the president has asked the respective ministers to represent him at scheduled engagements," the presidency's statement read, indicating that cabinet members will stand in during his recuperation.

The timing of Ramaphosa's illness compounds a delicate situation at the top of the South African government. Deputy President Paul Mashatile has not yet resumed normal duties following his own minor medical procedure, leaving the country's two most senior officials simultaneously absent from public life.

BRICS Summit Preceded the President's Withdrawal

The summit Ramaphosa attended in New Delhi brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, with deliberations centred on inclusive global economic growth and developments in the Middle East.

South Africa has been a member of the BRICS grouping since 2010 and Ramaphosa has been an active participant in the bloc's diplomatic engagements.

No timeline was given by the presidency regarding when Ramaphosa is expected to return to his full schedule of engagements.

US announces visa restriction policy targeting South Africa

The United States has announced a visa restriction policy targeting South African officials and individuals deemed responsible for laws and policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of racial violence against minority groups in the country.

The policy was announced by the US Secretary of State on September 15 and draws on Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorises the Secretary of State to declare inadmissible any foreign national whose entry into the United States "would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States." The restrictions may also extend to certain family members of those targeted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh