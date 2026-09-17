The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across northern Ghana

Several northern towns including Gbintiri, Saboba, Chereponi and Gushegu are among the areas likely to experience rain this morning

Southern Ghana faces misty and foggy conditions in the morning, with thunderstorms possible in some areas from late afternoon

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2026, alerting residents across the country to prepare for a mixed bag of conditions throughout the day.

Residents in the northern sector should brace for thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities, beginning this morning and continuing into the afternoon.

The GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain in several areas across Ghana today, September 17, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet has specifically identified several communities likely to bear the brunt of the wet weather, including Gbintiri, Saboba, Chereponi, Kpatinga, Gushegu, Karaga, and their surrounding towns.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions during the early hours of the day.

GMet forecast mist and fog for southern Ghana

In southern Ghana, the morning picture looks quite different. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, accompanied by mist and fog patches over forest and mountainous zones.

These conditions may significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters heading out early.

However, conditions are forecast to improve during the afternoon hours, as sunshine gradually takes over.

That said, parts of the transition and middle sectors are not entirely in the clear, as thunderstorms and rain could develop in those zones from late afternoon through into the evening.

GMet has also flagged rough sea conditions, urging those with maritime activities to exercise caution throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Greater Accra for the week starting September 14.

The power distributor published a notice on September 13, confirming that the planned outages were expected to affect large parts of the region.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh