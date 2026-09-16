The Forestry Commission arrested 12 suspected illegal miners during an operation in South Formangso Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region on September 13, 2026

Three excavators were impounded and transported to the Commission's Range Quarters at Asankare, while six Chanfang machines found on site were destroyed

The Juaso District Forestry Manager warned that illegal miners who enter the reserve will face the full force of the law, as the Commission intensifies 24/7 monitoring

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Ghana's Forestry Commission mounted a crackdown on illegal miners at the South Formangso Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region on 13 September 2026, arresting 12 suspected galamsey operators and seizing three excavators used to tear up protected forest land.

Forestry Commission arrests 12 suspected illegal miners, impounds three excavators and destroys six Chanfang machines in Ashanti’s South Formangso Forest Reserve raid. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Acting on intelligence from a field officer stationed at the reserve, the Juaso District Forestry Manager, Isaac Boamah Amanquah, mobilised the Commission's Rapid Response Team alongside personnel from the Ashanti Regional Office.

The team moved to a community called Kagyebi Romanuso inside the reserve, where they found the miners using heavy-duty machinery to excavate the area.

Beyond the three excavators, operatives seized six water-pumping machines.

Six Chanfang machines discovered at the site were destroyed on the spot.

All 12 arrested suspects were handed over to the Juaso Police for further investigation, while the impounded excavators were transported to the Forestry Commission's Range Quarters at Asankare.

Miners dug uncovered holes across two hectares

Mr Amanquah said the damage caused by the miners extended across an estimated two hectares and created serious safety hazards for forestry staff conducting patrols.

"Their activities are a threat to our forestry staff. Because when they dig the holes, they don't cover them, and it makes patrolling very difficult for us, and the area destroyed is estimated to be two hectares," he said.

He added that the September 13 operation was not the first time the reserve had been invaded.

The Juaso District office conducted a similar raid the previous year, destroying makeshift structures and equipment.

Despite that intervention, the miners found their way back, reshaping an old access road to move Chanfang machines and excavators back into the protected area.

The Facebook post below provides more details on the arrest of the suspected illegal miners.

Zero-tolerance message to illegal miners

Mr Amanquah issued a firm warning to anyone considering entering the reserve to conduct illegal mining activities, making clear that the Commission has no intention of easing its enforcement posture.

"To all those who have intentions to enter the reserve to carry out illegal mining operations, I want them to know that in the Juaso Forest District, our eyes are on them 24/7. And anybody who will be caught will face the full rigour of the law," he said.

The Forestry Commission has since stepped up patrols and monitoring across the South Formangso Forest Reserve to prevent further incursions and safeguard the ecological integrity of the protected area.

Chairman Wontumi is found guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

Galamsey: Wontumi and Akonta Mining found guilty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Criminal Court 4 Division of the High Court in Accra found Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The verdict, delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on July 20, also covers Akonta Mining Company Limited and a third accused person, Kwame Antwi.

The court found him guilty on counts relating to the assignment of mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh