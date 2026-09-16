Yan Diomandé is set to feature in SportyBet's inaugural Crash Games World Championship alongside a star-studded line-up

The three-week competition brings together five Sporty Group ambassadors, including DJ Khaled, Burna Boy, and Benni McCarthy

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old appears to have hit form at the right moment, providing an assist in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Elche

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Real Madrid forward Yan Diomandé is set to compete in SportyBet's first-ever Crash Games World Championship (CGWC), joining a remarkable collection of sports and entertainment personalities for the three-week tournament.

The Ivorian joins a headline-grabbing roster that includes American music mogul DJ Khaled, Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy, South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, and Kenya national team head coach Benni McCarthy.

All five are current Sporty Group ambassadors. A sixth participant is yet to be announced, with organisers promising the reveal before the championship gets underway.

Yan Diomandé: Real Madrid Star Set to Feature in Crash Games After Sporty Ambassadorial Role

Source: Getty Images

Diomandé on the Crash Games World Championship

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Diomandé made clear he has no intention of simply making up the numbers.

"I'm ready to compete just like the rest. Top players from around the world are coming together, and I'm coming to give everything I've got. Six games, big energy and one World Championship — I'm ready to fight for it. Let's make history!"

The young star also teased what is still to come before the first game kicks off.

"And trust me, this is only the beginning. There are more surprises coming, another big name is still to be revealed, and once the Championship kicks off, the competition will be intense. I'm bringing my game, my energy, and my winning mentality. Now, let's see who's ready to step up."

Yan Diomandé: Real Madrid Star Set to Feature in Crash Games After Sporty Ambassadorial Role

Source: Getty Images

Diomandé hits form at Real Madrid

Diomandé's entry into the championship arrives at a moment of real momentum for the youngster at club level.

He recently started for Real Madrid in consecutive La Liga fixtures and registered an assist in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Elche, continuing to justify his record move to the Spanish giants.

As for the competition itself, participants will go head-to-head across six Crash Games, with all results feeding into a global leaderboard.

The player who finishes at the top earns the title of CGWC World Champion, with additional prizes also available throughout.

Ghanaian players are among those eligible to take part across SportyBet's participating markets.

Further details on entry, the sixth ambassador, and the precise schedule are expected to be confirmed ahead of the championship's start.

Diomandé lands Sporty Group ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yan Diomandé had signed a long-term ambassadorial partnership with Sporty Group following his record-breaking move to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old is set to feature in documentaries and exclusive content across Sporty Group’s major brands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh